The Oscars' Play-Off Music Was Especially Vicious This Year

A number of winners at the Oscars barely got a word in as music played them off stage during Sunday’s ceremony — and it didn’t go without notice.

Advertisement

“If you start reading off your grocery list of what you need to do tomorrow, probably the music’s gonna come in,” said Kirshner.

But winners’ speeches about family were noticeably cut short while others barely got their speeches off the ground.

Judy Chin, co-winner of the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for her part in “The Whale,” got cleared offstage by music, with one user noting that fellow co-winner Annemarie Bradley should’ve received some airtime as well.

Advertisement

BOOOOOO for cutting off Judy Chin, co-winner for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. #Oscars — Phil Yu (@angryasianman) March 13, 2023

Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley deserved time to speak — Reel and Roll Films - 🙏 Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar 🙏 (@reelandroll) March 13, 2023

Later, some viewers noticed a trend in who the Oscars were playing off after two Indian filmmakers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Mongadouble, got their onstage time cut short during Mongadouble’s Best Documentary Short Film acceptance speech for their film “The Elephant Whisperers.”

The next winners, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, noticeably did not get the play-off treatment for their speeches accepting Best Animated Short Film for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and The Horse.”

Hoo buddy, if you're gonna play people off the stage, you want to do it with at least a *little* bit of consistency. #Oscars2023 — Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

LOVED Gaga. But Fuck @TheAcademy. They play off the two women hair and makeup winners and the Indian woman producer of the best Short Doc, but let both white guys who won for animated short say their full pieces. Shameful and stupid. — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) March 13, 2023

Host Jimmy Kimmel later made light of winners seconds after members of the “Avatar: The Way of Water” visual effects team were played off stage during co-winner Eric Saindon’s speech about family.

Kimmel, who spoke from the audience, joked that there’d be an after-party at “CGI Fridays.”

Viewers on Twitter, however, weren’t laughing at his quip.

That rapid playoff of the Avatar VFX team and then Kimmel’s bit about that felt tacky — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) March 13, 2023

VFX artists are underappreciated enough as it is, you’re really gonna play them off as they’re talking about the work and thanking their families — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) March 13, 2023

You’re really going to play off visual effects supervisors who won for arguably the most popular nominee and immediately make a joke deriding visual effects artists for being underpaid?… Gross #Oscars — David Weiser (@weiser_david) March 13, 2023

Advertisement