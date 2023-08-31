25 Products I Don't Understand How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

Popular items from this list:
- A compact and easy-to-grip pet nail file that’s perfect for smoothing sharp edges and maintaining a round shape between full nail clippings
- An extra-large mesh beach bag — the key word here being MESH
- EarPlanes, in-flight earplugs designed to help prevent that torturous ear pain that sometimes happens during takeoff and landing.
A cool and compact portable charger that plugs right on into your phone
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A Trtl neck pillow, which is not your typical travel pillow
Promising review:
"I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space.
" — Simona Krifman
A fun pair of kids binoculars that don't require adjustment to focus
Promising review:
"These are absolutely the best for preschooler aged children. There is no need for adjustment. You just look into the binoculars and see a clear image.
My son used these this past summer for getting a closer look at the hummingbirds at our feeder. We also took these with us on nature walks. He really enjoyed using them and after a full summer's use, they are still in great shape. Anything that makes a child curious about nature and the environment gets a A+ in my book." — Rachael P.
An adjustable mister you can hook right onto your hose
It even comes with a flower-shaped misting head you can swap in to make it look extra cute.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool most on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A head massager thingy that is so cheap, so simple... yet feels sooooooo good
My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!Promising review:
"This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" — elidita luna
It easily folds up into a portable pouch!Promising review:
"Ok. I never leave reviews but I HAD TO on this!!! MOMS.....BUY! BUY! BUY!
we have six kids ranging from 2 months to 13 and our annual beach trip was coming up this past June. I wanted a beach tote that sand wouldn't collect in. I saw this and thought I would try it. I figured it wouldn't be as big as I needed. Fast forward to the day it came in...OMG it is was HUGE in person. Guys, I fit four sand buckets, four sets of beach toys, four small boogie boards in this thing and still had a TON of room to fit more!
My only regret was that I didn't buy more than one! This would also be great for laundry, or anything!!!!!"— Amazon customer
And speaking of beach as an occupation, these sparkly acrylic statement earrings
This Miami-based shop has some of the best fan-made "Barbie" merch (read: earrings and "I am Kenough" tees and hoodies) I've seen yet!
A pack of restorative wipes because no, your front door doesn't just have to look like that
Promising review:
"My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!
" — Mom@home
My mom always had these on hand for me when I was a kid, and after having congestion-related ear pain during the descent of my last flight, I'm going back to traveling with 'em!Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
Knobby Dog Nail Files/Etsy
It's from a Worcester, New York-based small business!Promising review:
"Perfect for my anxious dog. I ask him to 'paw' the knob and he scratches it!" — Kathy Lee
A sand-removal powder bag I ordered for an upcoming beach trip the second I saw it
Promising review:
"We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives!
It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week.
And I even use it on my dogs' paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car.
" — Gabbs Uresti
An odor-filtering compost bin that actually looks sleek and won't be an eyesore on your counter
Promising review:
"This little countertop composter is great! I have been using and the description is accurate and very well-made. The filters do mask any odors. Once it's full I empty into our larger outside composter and have cut down on many trips. Can't wait to start gardening again when the weather is nicer!" — Kelly O
A Baseboard Buddy, aka a tool with an extendable (up to 4 feet!) handle and a flexible head ideal for getting into the weirdly-shaped nooks and crannies
The kit comes with the Baseboard Buddy plus three reusable pads you can use wet or dry. Promising review
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A silicone magnetic stove shelf you'll wonder why you didn't think of sooner
Check it out on TikTok
! Promising review:
"Where has this product been hiding all my life! I haven't been able to put spices and oils on the back of my stove since they stopped making the tops flat! This butts up to the wall so nothing can fall behind the stove. Love this!!!" — Mia L. Weber
A brightening SPF 30 moisturizer that won't leave a white cast
Bolden
is a Black woman-owned small skincare biz!Promising review:
"I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation
. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." — Missy D
A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners because the only thing that would make your beloved air fryer better is if you had to clean it less
Check them out on TikTok
!Promising review
: "I bought these because I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container.
These were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean.
The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that."
— Jordan Hixson
The Nori Press, aka a ridiculously genius (and aesthetically pleasing) all-in-one portable iron and steamer
It has six heat settings for different fabrics and a steam setting, and is made by a woman-owned small business!Promising review:
“I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use. The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to everyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry cleaning for me.
Thank you Nori!” — Elizabeth M
A super smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated — yes, really
It has a six-month (!!!) battery life! Check it out on TikTok
.Promising review
: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal.
Definitely worth trying!" — Hope S.
E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer, which reviewers say delivers expensive-quality, look-locking results for under 10 bucks
Promising reviews:
"I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer
, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth
. I highly recommend this." — Allison
"Tried this for the first time today, I’ve always had trouble with my makeup staying on and looking fresh all day. I just used this for the first time. I did my makeup this morning, ran several errands and went to a festival in Atlanta where it was extremely hot and humid. I just got home and my makeup looks like I just did it.
So impressed!" —Taylor Poulin
A cute Pack This! checklist pad with spots for pretty much everything you need to remember for your next trip
Promising review:
"I am very experienced traveler. I travel 40-60% of the year for work and pleasure. I love traveling. I know what I need. I also have an anxiety disorder and ADHD. So I used to to get panic attacks a lot with traveling. After some digging, I figured out it was mainly from if I brought everything I wanted and needed to. This checklist has been INCREDIBLY helpful. It’s probably one of the most helpful things I’ve ever had in my life.
I start a week out — pull out everything, get everything I forgot, then pare it down to suitcase over three days. I use this checklist to pack for different climates and events; it’s so customizable by just crossing stuff off and/or writing. I use it from road trips to international travel — not everything is relevant every trip, but being able to prepare with this instead of diving in blindly has been a game-changer.
I have so much less anxiety about packing so everyone can stop thinking I’m having a panic attack about the flight when it’s really if I have the right shoes." — Juli Mixis
And a travel planner and journal to help you map out your Best. Trip. Ever.
It's from a small business
that specializes in planners, journals and vision boards.Promising review:
"It’s exactly what I wanted. It has specific areas for budgeting, things to do, hotel check in and check out, even a few pages per vacation area to write notes
. I was super excited to get it and start writing everything down for my future vacations. I really like this travel planner." — Poptart
A waterproof laundry hamper that can be hooked to a wall or the back of a door to save you precious, precious floor space in your tiny apartment
Promising review:
"Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great.
I put one on the back of the door and one hanging from a towel rack and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin, and I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." — D. Jelte
A luxurious murumuru butter lip mask from fan-fave brand Winky Lux that you can use overnight
Promising review:
"I cannot live without this, especially in the winter. Nothing else has ever kept my lips so hydrated for so long. I put it on at night, and my lips still feel amazing when I wake up…and this is coming from a mouth breather with chronically dry lips lol.
I will never change to another moisture balm, unless they stop making this stuff. (Please don’t!)" — Carly P.
A collapsible silicone water bottle that's great for any outing, but especially airplane travel
Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
Waterproof Uno cards, aka a laminated version of the fan-fave game clipped together with a carabiner
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby
: "I was a camp counselor for years and I loved having these handy at the pool when any of the kids got hurt or didn't feel like being in the water. I'd give those kids these cards so they weren't just stuck at the pool, bored. I will warn you that they can
get a little funky if they get wet, just like leaving a wet bathing suit out to dry. I suggest washing these with a little soap and water so that the smell doesn't make you gag."Promising review:
"I love this deck of cards! They can be washed and people can touch them with drink residue or whatever else is on their hands and it won’t ruin the cards
. That was my motivation behind buying these and it was well worth it! It even comes with a backpack clip to hold the cards in place or for you to clip onto anything!
The only complaint guests have is how slick they feel and they sometimes stick together but I don’t mind it!" — Shanice