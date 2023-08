25 Products I Don't Understand How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

Waterproof Uno cards, aka a laminated version of the fan-fave game clipped together with a carabiner

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby : "I was a camp counselor for years and I loved having these handy at the pool when any of the kids got hurt or didn't feel like being in the water. I'd give those kids these cards so they weren't just stuck at the pool, bored. I will warn you that they can get a little funky if they get wet, just like leaving a wet bathing suit out to dry. I suggest washing these with a little soap and water so that the smell doesn't make you gag.""I love this deck of cards! They can be washed and. That was my motivation behind buying these and it was well worth it!The only complaint guests have is how slick they feel and they sometimes stick together but I don’t mind it!" — Shanice