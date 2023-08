These Are The To-Go Coffee And Travel Mugs That Real Commuting Parents Swear By

Zojirushi stainless steel mug and food jar

On Facebook, Lesley Foster suggested the Zojirushi stainless steel mug. "It never leaks, has a lock to keep it shut, keeps hot for 12 hours and cold for 24+. [It has a] stainless interior, compact design is great for tossing in a bag. I've had one for at least 8 years and it's still going strong."HuffPost Shopping's managing editor Emily Ruane has two of these Zojirushi thermoses — the 16-ounce stainless steel mug pictured here and the stainless steel food jar , which she uses for both her kids’ lunches or her own to-go coffee when needed. “These are really the best travel mugs and I think everyone is sleeping on them. If you put anything — liquid or solid — into one of these receptacles, it is never coming out,” said Ruane. “My food jar has a really secure screw-top lid with a vacuum seal that keeps my kids' food piping hot or my coffee ice cold for hours. Like, the ice doesn't even melt. Our nanny also uses the stainless steel mug to transport milk to the playground. It gets knocked around like crazy in the stroller/diaper bag and it has never spilled a drop, plus the milk stays cold even during the summer. The mugs are on the pricy side, but I've had both for years and I really feel that they're worth every cent."