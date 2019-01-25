HuffPost Finds

25 Small Space Storage Solutions Under $25 On Amazon

What you need to organize a small kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room.

No matter how easy Marie Kondo might make it seem, getting organized is hard. Finding the right storage solutions that fit your space and your budget is even harder.

Tired of never finding what you need in your kitchen? Does it feel like your bathroom is never really clean? Maybe you need to get rid of the ‘chairdrobe’ in your room, or just want to keep the clothes in your closet a bit more organized. It will take some time, some discipline, and the help of a few storage products, but you can reclaim your small space and your sanity.

That’s why we’ve rounded up small space storage hacks you can find on Amazon for under $25, so you can spend less time finding solutions, and more time performing the unproductive cleaning ritual of pulling out the garbage bags and staring at your stuff until you muster the courage to actually start.

Take a look at our 25 cheap storage hacks below:

1
Create a spot for all your snacks
Amazon
Find this SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer.
2
Keep the clutter out from under your sink
Amazon
Shop this SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack.
3
Make the most of your cabinet with a lazy susan
Amazon
Find this Non-Skid 2-Tier Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan Turntable.
4
The solution to keeping your drawers organized
Amazon
Shop these Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Dividers.
5
A place to put all of your pots and pans.
Amazon
Find this Deco Brothers RK-038-1 Pan Organizer Rack Kitchen Tool.
6
Fold your shirts flat with this folding tool
Amazon
Buy this Boxlegend v3 shirt folding board.
7
A place to put your wine and glasses
Amazon
Get this Sorbus Bamboo Wall-Mounted Wine Rack.
8
Display your favorite things on floating shelves
Amazon
Find this InPlace ShelvingSlimline Floating Wall Mountable Shelf.
9
Organize your forks, spoons, knives, and more.
Amazon
Get this madesmart Classic Large Silverware Tray .
10
Make your bed do double duty
Amazon
Get thisZober Underbed Storage Bag.
11
Save space in your shower
Amazon
Shop these InterDesign York Lyra Shower Caddy Shelves.
12
Spot your favorite jewelry in seconds
Amazon
Add this brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer to your cart.
13
This sleek container to store your bags
Amazon
Shop this simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser, Brushed Stainless Steel.
14
A place to put all of your sheet pans.
Amazon
Get this YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack Pan Organizer.
15
Hangers that will keep your clothes on
Amazon
Add these AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers to your cart.
16
Clear stacking drawers so you can always find your stuff
Amazon
Get these SteriliteStacking Drawers.
17
Separate your laundry in a simple way
Amazon
Shop these Set of 5 Mesh Laundry Bags.
18
Get your bike out of the way
Amazon
Find this Dirza Bike Rack Garage Wall Mount .
19
A place to put all (well some) of your makeup
Amazon
Get this Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage.
20
A portable and practical place to put your dirty laundry
Amazon
Find this Mesh Popup Laundry Hamper.
21
A place to put your toilet paper, towels, and more.
Amazon
Get this Creative Bath Products Complete Collection 2 Shelf Wall Organizer with Towel Bar.
22
Keep your hats contained
Amazon
Find this CapRack18 - Baseball Cap Holder.
23
A designated place to dry your laundry.
Amazon
Add this AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack to your cart.
24
A place to put your broom, mop, and more
Amazon
Buy this Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer .
25
The easiest way to save space
Amazon
Shop these Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags.
