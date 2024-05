37 Ways To Make Your Backyard Look Like An 'After' Shot On HGTV

A cedar backyard play set

: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in 4 boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you will need to know your way around a drill and sockets and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape, all predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fit together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall, so I'm going to seal it with Thompson's water seal . No biggie. Highly recommended." — Richard L Wilson