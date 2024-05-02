ShoppingParenting homeoutdoors

37 Ways To Make Your Backyard Look Like An 'After' Shot On HGTV

It's time for your outdoor space to go from drab to fab.
Two burner propane gas grill and solar-powered patio string lights.
Two burner propane gas grill and solar-powered patio string lights.

Waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered lights
Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. — D Kelly
$39.99 at Amazon
A cedar backyard play set
Promising review: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in 4 boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you will need to know your way around a drill and sockets and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape, all predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fit together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall, so I'm going to seal it with Thompson's water seal. No biggie. Highly recommended." — Richard L Wilson
$1,024.69 at Amazon
A three-piece rocking chair set
Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" — Amazon customer
$124.99 at Amazon
A pretty garden bench
Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." — Zhang_Shawn
$129.99 at Amazon
Gift A Pillow/Etsy
A customized outdoor pillow
It comes with the insert! Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.

Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" — Jennie
$38.95 at Etsy
An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs and two ottomans
Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better-known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture, and I recommended this set to her." — Ant Rico

$799 at Amazon
A two-burner griddle grill
Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." — NP
$189.99 at Amazon
A giant game
Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." — D McCormick
$82.30 at Amazon
A pack of solar-powered path lights
Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." — Michele

$49.99 at Amazon
A chic black and white outdoor rug
Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." — Amazon customer
$57 at Amazon
A tall table cooler combo
Promising review: "This product is sturdy, easy to assemble, and very nice decor. It has multiple uses as a table or cooler. Well made, looks nice. Highly recommend for outdoor cooler and table combination." — Amazon customer
$74.99 at Amazon
Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy
A gorgeous backyard citronella candle
Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.

Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look, and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." — 19jmb77
$38.99+ at Etsy
A glassworks wind chime
Promising review: "This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." — Anita J.
$23.75 at Amazon
A portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker
The speaker has 100 feet of Bluetooth range and can play up to 14 hours of tunes on one charge. It's splash-proof and rainproof, too.

Promising review: "Wow. When I opened the box and pulled it out I thought it was a bit small and surely wouldn't be that loud.... BOY WAS I WRONG!! This FREAKING ROCKS!!! Seriously don't hesitate BUY ONE! The reviews were spot on! Perfect pool side! Best money I've ever spent on Bluetooth speaker. The wife was skeptical and then I turned it on and she was like wow excellent purchase way to go!" — RIC78
$34.99 at Amazon
A set of massive bubble wands
Promising review: "The wand is awesome, but what's even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution (way cheaper, found anywhere), and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles, and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." — Lauri
$15.95 at Amazon
A galvanized steel planter bed
Promising review: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold. This is an excellent product, and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." — JT
$44.88 at Amazon
A raised garden bed
Promising review: "I’m impressed with these. Assembly was very easy and took little time. I assembled them inside my house and moved them out to the garden afterward. These are good weight to them, even when empty. They feel and look like a high quality product. I used a staple gun and lightly tacked the liner up to the edges of the bed. This made the beds much simpler to fill with soil. A few days after filling with soil and seeds, we had six days of all-day, non-stop rain. The beds held up beautifully and show no signs of wear. I am currently growing a whole crop of gourds in the beds. These are performing beautifully. I am thinking I will buy one or two more. Highly recommended!" — Rae Ablan
$89.99 at Amazon
A tiered raised garden bed
Promising review: "This was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It was easy to assemble and the finished product looks great in my backyard. I planted two tomato plants in the top tier and one in the second tier, flanked on each side with basil plants. On the lowest tier, I planted lemon cucumbers." — Lewis F. Celli
$79.99 at Amazon
This set of 40 different non-GMO heirloom vegetable seeds
Each set contains seeds for: American flag leek, Arugula, Bean(blue lake bush, ford hook lima), Beet, Brussels sprouts, Cabbage (golden acres, red acre, dutch), Cantaloupe, Carrots (chantenay, scarlet nantes), Chives, Corn (jimmy red, bodacious, bilicious), Cucumber (ashley, boston pickling), Dill bouquet, Eggplant, Endive, Kale, Lettuce (bibb, iceberg, mignonette, butercrunch, paris island), Oregano, Parsley, Pea, Pepper (chili, anaheim, ancho, cayenne, bannana, hungarian, jalapeno, habanero, purple beauty), Pumpkin (big max, sugar, green stripe, connecticut), Radish, Rhubarb, Rutabaga, Spinach (new zealand, noble), Squash (zucchini, black beauty), Swiss chard, Tomato (ace 55, purple beauty, roma, jubilee, red cherry), Turnip, and Watermelon.
Promising review: "I'm happy with these seeds and had a lovely vegetable garden last year. While the directions did state to germinate indoors, we planted the seeds directly into our garden boxes outside with wonderful results. We did get some duplicates and also had some missing strains, however, when I alerted the company regarding this, the response was immediate. I received the missing seeds in days. Great product and great service. What more can you ask for? These are a bargain at the current price." — DWest
$17.99 at Amazon
WoodNSparksCo / Etsy
Modern vegetable, fruit and herb markers
WoodNSparks Co. is a small business based in Montana making wooden garden makers.

Promising review: "I am just thrilled with these!!! I plan to put a clear coat sealer on them. Thank you!!! These really are awesome!! Speedy delivery, too! Would definitely purchase again!!!" — highwayheavy1
$1.95 at Etsy
Interlocking teak tiles
Bare Decor is a small business in Illinois making teak furniture and flooring.

Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
$80.47 at Amazon
A raised dog bed
Promising review: "My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." — Kristin M.
$39.99+ at Amazon
Or try a fully enclosed mesh outdoor cat tent
Promising review: "I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect. Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" — hgrizz
$21.99 at Amazon
Block harmful UV rays with a triangular sail
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.

Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also faired well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." — VHC Media
$24.98+ at Amazon
Copper Hummingbird / Etsy
A copper stake hummingbird feeder
Copper Hummingbird is an small business run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these hummingbird feeders. The cup is smaller — about 2–3 days worth of feedings. This is perfect to keep the food from going bad by being outside in the heat, which is necessary to keep hummingbirds safe. I have two of the hanging-style feeders I bought last year. They are still in perfect condition. My most recent purchase was the flower stake feeder and I am loving it also." — haleygymcoach
$34 at Etsy
Consider a canopy swing that rocks and swings
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" — Marash
$239.99 at Amazon
Keep warm on chilly nights with a gas fire pit table
Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 mins with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." — Bellium
$156.99 at Amazon
An outdoor inflatable ottoman
Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover.

Promising review: "Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality. How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." — Cali g
$36.99+ at Amazon
A pop-up lounger that uses wind
Promising review: "I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV. The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" — Kindle customer
$38.98+ at Amazon
Shop Cornhole / Etsy
A vintage-inspired corn hole set
Shop Cornhole is a small business on Etsy specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets.

Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sisters' wedding in a couple weeks. Thank you!!!" — Vanessa Weseman
$195.49 at Etsy
A small-space patio set
Promising review: "Easy to setup! Cushions are very comfortable and I love that the bottom cushion ties to the chair. The perfect size for our townhome balcony." — mads16

$227.50 at Target
A nine-pattern sprinkler
Promising review: "I love ALL my Dramm garden and yard products. They are made incredibly well and priced very reasonably and beautiful, to boot! This sprinkler has several patterns to choose from including a nice one that provides great coverage for a bed right in front of the house. Plus, it's just fun to play in. I love it!" — REB
$23.50 at Amazon
A hanging hammock chair
Promising review: "This hammock has been the perfect solution for reading books with my kiddos, plus they love to just sit in it and play! Even though install instructions weren’t included it was surprisingly easy to install and definitely feels sturdy enough to hold me and my two babies. I would definitely consider buying another one for bedrooms and our outdoor patio. It easily detached from the hook so it can be taken down in a jiffy and stored away in the included storage bag." — Kaylie O.
$48.99 at Amazon
FiveMetalDesign / Etsy
A wildlife ring fire pit
FiveMetalDesign is a Wisconsin-based small business creating metal ring fire pits featuring intricate designs.

Promising review: "This is EVERYTHING they said it would be. Always hard to tell if something will look as amazing as the picture. In this case it’s as great or better than the picture. Fast delivery, great friendly service! I highly recommend this company. Best purchase yet on Etsy!" — pjmklm2004
$196 at Etsy
A pack of waterproof playing cards
Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." — Tabitha
$6.86 at Amazon
A splash pad that requires a hose
Promising review: "My kids are LOVING this. I much prefer it to an inflatable pool because it’s much easier to set up and take down. No need to inflate with air — the water inflates it. Seems like it will be much easier to dry and store than a pool as well. They’ve been playing in it for about 3 hours now and haven’t grown tired of it yet. I love that it holds 1–2” of water and creates a mini pool — the perfect landing spot for our little slide. My only complaint would be that the holes for the water to spray out of are not all in the right spot, so some of them are angled to spray outward. I would definitely recommend!" — Lauren
$19.99 at Amazon
Arc Kraft / Etsy
A garden stake of Big Foot carrying a six pack
Arc Kraft is a small business in Oregon that makes metal wall art and home decor.

Promising review: "Well made, arrived quickly, and will be a perfect addition to our personal beer garden (just a spot in the garden where we drink beer, LOL)." — Christy King
$34 at Etsy
