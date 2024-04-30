Few things are more delightful than throwing on a swingy dress once the warm weather arrives. Unfortunately, the combination of a dress or skirt with hot weather can cause an extremely uncomfortable (and oftentimes painful) side effect: thigh chafing.

But there is hope: The thigh chafing that accompanies the warm weather season can be combated in quite a few ways. Some people like to use antichafing products like powders, oils and other skin care-adjacent items, but you can also go the undies-as-shorts route to create a barrier between the thighs and prevent painful rubbing before it starts.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve rounded up popular, highly rated shorts and thigh bands to help prevent chafing this summer. They are available at a range of prices and styles, because what’s comfy for one might not be for someone else. Take a peek and pick some up for yourself so you’re ready when the time comes.