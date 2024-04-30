ShoppingStyleClothingunderwear

Comfy Shorts That Will Save Your Thighs From Chafing This Summer

If you suffer from painful and irritating thigh chafing, these will provide major relief.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The Spanx Fit-to-You smoothing midthigh shorts, Bandelettes antichafing bands and Jockey Skimmies slip shorts.
Few things are more delightful than throwing on a swingy dress once the warm weather arrives. Unfortunately, the combination of a dress or skirt with hot weather can cause an extremely uncomfortable (and oftentimes painful) side effect: thigh chafing.

But there is hope: The thigh chafing that accompanies the warm weather season can be combated in quite a few ways. Some people like to use antichafing products like powders, oils and other skin care-adjacent items, but you can also go the undies-as-shorts route to create a barrier between the thighs and prevent painful rubbing before it starts.

Below, we’ve rounded up popular, highly rated shorts and thigh bands to help prevent chafing this summer. They are available at a range of prices and styles, because what’s comfy for one might not be for someone else. Take a peek and pick some up for yourself so you’re ready when the time comes.

1
Aerie
Aerie Smoothez microfiber bike short underwear
We have a feeling you'll forget you're wearing undies when you try these barely there shorts from Aerie. They're comfy and smoothing without feeling restrictive or like you're wearing a corset. The fabric is super light and soft, and for under $20 a pair, you can't beat the price. They're available in three colors in sizes XXS-XXL.
$16.95 at Aerie
2
Thigh Society
Thigh Society's The Cooling shorts
Thigh Society has a range of different shorts options, but this is the brand's lightest, silkiest style — making it perfect for a hot summer's day. The thin, high-performance fabric is moisture-wicking and pulls heat away from the body, while the silky finish feels lovely on your skin. The shorts are available in 12 colors and six inseam lengths in sizes XS-6XL, nearly guaranteeing that you'll find some that are perfect for you.
$39 at Thigh Society
3
Amazon
Bandelettes original antichafing bands
As much as I love a pair of sturdy shorts, I live in my Bandelettes come summer. These garter-adjacent antichafing bands have been a staple in my wardrobe for as long as I can remember. They are soft, silky smooth and super cute, and they keep me chafe-free. The fabric is surprisingly sultry, and they have a thin strip of silicone along the top and bottom that secures them firmly in place no matter how sweaty I get. They're available in sizes S-3XL in a range of colors.
$20.69 at Amazon$17.99+ at Bandelettes
4
Amazon
Wirarpa antichafing cotton shorts underwear 3-pack
Stock up with three pairs of Amazon's most popular and highly rated shorts underwear. They have a soft, wide waistband and ultrastretchy fabric, and they come in an array of color combinations. The inseam is on the longer side, at 8 inches, to keep you comfortable and give some extra coverage. They're available in sizes S-5XL.
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
Spanx
Spanx Fit-to-You superlight smoothing midthigh shorts
Get that famous Spanx tummy control with the added benefit of preventing thigh discomfort with these smoothing shorts. They are made with breathable fabric that has just the right amount of stretch so you can move with ease and comfort. They're available in two colors and two sizes.
$28 at Spanx
6
Nordstrom
Commando Featherlight Control high-waisted shorts
Finding a pair of shorts with a lightweight fabrication is key during the hot summer months, and this option from Commando is made with sheer, ultralight fabric that offers tummy control without baking you like an oven. Available in two colors, you can get them in sizes XS-XL. The seamless design ensures they'll disappear under your clothing with ease.
$68 at Nordstrom
7
Lululemon
Lululemon UnderEase super-high-rise shortie underwear
Available in five cute colors in sizes XS-XXL, these shorts are made with breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric that can help keep you cool during the hot months while also stopping chafing in its tracks. They are stretchy and have a smooth waistband that won't dig into your skin.
$28 at Lululemon
8
Skims
Skims Soft Smoothing Seamless shorts
Currently available in three colors, these shorts are not as restrictive or compressive as the rest of the Skims lineup, according to reviews. They offer a light level of support while the thick waistband adds a touch of light smoothing that probably won't make you overheat or get uncomfortable. They're available in sizes XXS-4X.
$38 at Skims$38 at Net-a-Porter
9
Amazon
Joyshaper boy shorts
These light and airy boy shorts have a shorter inseam than many of the other options on this list, which is ideal for those of us on the petite side. They're made with silky material that is stretchy and breathable with a cotton gusset. You can opt for plain shorts or snag some with lace detailing on the legs. They are available in sizes S-3XL.
$12.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
Bandelettes Allure antichafing lace shorts
If you're curious about Bandelettes but aren't ready to fully embrace the garter lifestyle, then try these slightly retro-chic lace shorts. They have a soft cotton liner along the inner thigh area to add a bit of extra protection against chafing, and a tiny silicone strip at the bottom of the leg so that they don't ride up. They're surprisingly sophisticated, and available in two colors in sizes S-3XL.
$28.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Jockey Skimmies slip shorts
Available in a few different neutral colors, these Jockey shorts are reviewer-beloved. Many noted that they are perfect for wearing under skirts and dresses during the summer season. They're sheer, lightweight, comfortable and cute. You can get them in sizes S-XXL at Kohl's and size M at Amazon.
$15 at Kohl's$14.99 at Amazon
12
Yummie
Yummie Bria comfortably curved smoothing shorts
Get all the tush-perking benefits of a pair of Yummie shorts without feeling like an encased sausage with these smoothing shorts. They have ruching in the back, a seam-free construction and a soft, comfortable fabrication that makes them a delight to wear. They're available in four colors in sizes S-2X.
$8+ at Yummie$15 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Werena slip shorts
Love a hint of lace? Try these slip-inspired shorts at Amazon. They have a romantic and sweet aesthetic while remaining utterly practical. Their fabrication, a nylon and spandex blend, promises to be lightweight and durable, giving you freedom of movement. You'll forget they are even there. They're available in three colors in sizes S-3XL.
$16.99 at Amazon
