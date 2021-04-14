“Jeopardy!” guest host Aaron Rodgers took a sports-clue fail personally on the game show Tuesday.

None of the three contestants could answer the “TITLES” category clue: “In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies.”

“Green Bay Packers?” Rodgers asked in mock annoyance. Rodgers, of course, is the current quarterback of the Packers, having guided them to the NFC Championship game last season.

He then told one of the players to “go again, I guess.”

The exchange set up another funny moment when Erick Loh, who eventually won the game, correctly responded to a clue about the Boston Celtics in the same category.

“Oh, you know that one, uh?” Rodgers said.

Rodgers fires back 😂 pic.twitter.com/0cNhVsAzo4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2021

Rodgers got trolled by a contestant last week over a controversial Packers decision in the NFC championship game ― but this time he was the one dishing out the playful jabs.