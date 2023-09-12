Abby Lee Miller Creeps People Out With Confession About High School Football Players

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Abby Lee Miller completely icked out the internet after admitting she’s still attracted to high school football players.

The “Dance Moms” coach appeared oblivious to how inappropriate her confession was while appearing on an episode of the “Sofia with an F” podcast that came out last Thursday.

Near the end of the 50-minute sit down, Miller and host Sofia Franklyn got to chatting about veteran Hollywood charmer Tom Cruise.

Things got dicey the moment the reality star told Franklyn to check out Cruise’s 1983 movie “All the Right Moves,” where he plays a teenage defensive end hoping to score a coveted sports scholarship.

“Oh, that’s my downfall,” the 57-year-old confessed. “I like the high school football players. I still like them.”

Franklyn squirmed in her seat and forced out an awkward laugh before telling Miller how she prefers adult-age coaches.

Abby Lee Miller at opening night of "Bob Fosse's "Dancin'" on Broadway on March 19. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Ignoring the podcaster’s hint, the reality star doubled down and said, “Not one that used to be in high school but one that is” before the interview came to an abrupt end.

Online, listeners were quick to call out Miller for her creepy comments.

“Every time abby lee miller talks she just gets worse and worse,” one person tweeted.

“Disgusting. If this were a man saying that he’s attracted to high school cheerleaders he’d be done,” wrote another.

Someone else compared Miller to Matthew McConaughey’s character from 1993’s “Dazed and Confused,” a lecherous 20-something who still hangs around high schoolers, and posted a GIF of McConaughey checking out underage girls in the movie, editing it to say, “That’s what I love about these high school football players, man. I get older, they stay the same age.”

“Gonna tell kids that this is abby lee miller,” they joked in their post.

After the backlash, Miller attempted to “set the record straight” in a video posted to Instagram on Monday.

“I do like those hot, athletic, muscular guys ― the jocks,” she said, before saying her suitors must be old enough to “go out to a club, gamble in Vegas” and “rent an ADA-compliant, handicap accessible van.”

HuffPost has reached out to Miller’s reps for further comment.

The coach and choreographer first found fame on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms,” where she was the volatile instructor of an elite children’s dance team.

Her next project, a reality dance show called “Mad House,” is set to start airing at the end of September.

Listen to the full episode of the “Sofia with an F” podcast. Miller and Franklyn’s Tom Cruise conversation happens around the 45:00 mark.