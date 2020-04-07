Navy Chief Submits Resignation After Calling Ousted Captain ‘Stupid’: Reports

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation after facing backlash for calling the ousted captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier “stupid” and “naive,” CNN and The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Modly faced public criticism and calls for his resignation by some lawmakers after he lambasted Capt. Brett Crozier for writing a letter to Navy leaders that was leaked to The San Francisco Chronicle. In his email, Crozier pleaded for more swift and comprehensive action to address the coronavirus outbreak on his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Modly fired Crozier as commander of the ship last week. The captain received a standing ovation from his crew as he departed on Friday.

In a blistering address to the Roosevelt’s crew Monday, Modly bashed Crozier, dubbing his actions “a betrayal.”