Adele And Husband Simon Konecki Have Reportedly Separated

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated, according to the singer’s representatives.
“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly,” Adele’s representatives told The Associated Press via email. “As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
The Grammy winner met Konecki, a water charity executive, back in 2011. Adele surprised fans at the Grammys in 2017 when she publicly confirmed her marriage to Konecki while accepting the Album of the Year award.
Adele and Konecki welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012.
The singer’s fans shared messages of support on social media, while many also argued that the news shouldn’t spark excitement over the possibility of new music: