Adele Has... Interesting Response When Asked If She's Engaged To Rich Paul

Adele responded to speculation that she’s engaged to her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul ― sort of.

The “30” singer was asked about her engagement status during an appearance on the U.K. program “The Graham Norton Show,” which airs in its home country on Friday evening. The question arose after she was seen rocking a diamond ring on that finger at the Brit Awards on Tuesday.

When asked on the show about the ring and whether she was engaged, Adele responded: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” according to BBC News.

The episode, recorded on Thursday, will be broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One before it’s available online later Friday.

Adele and Rich Paul at an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2021. via Associated Press

Adele has publicly gushed over Paul and their relationship since rumors about their romance first began swirling over the summer.

The singer recently shot down rumors that there was trouble in paradise after multiple tabloids, citing unnamed sources, reported their relationship was on the rocks.

“Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she wrote this month on a Twitter post announcing her performance at the Brit Awards.

Adele earned three awards at the ceremony on Tuesday, for Artist, Song and Album of the year. She performed “I Drink Wine,” a single off her acclaimed album “30,” which was released in November.

Also during her appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Adele reportedly addressed her Las Vegas residency, which she postponed last month because of pandemic disruptions. She said the residency is “absolutely 100% happening this year.”

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said, according to BBC News. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”