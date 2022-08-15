Adele revealed that canceling her Las Vegas residency “was the worst moment in my career, by far,” in a candid interview for Elle’s October 2022 issue, but added that it was still a “very brave thing to do.”

The cover star didn’t mince words when talking about the original iteration of the show, which was supposed to begin in January and end in April 2022.

Adele famously canceled the entire production just one day before the shows were set to begin ― meaning some audience members were already in Vegas.

“I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” the “Hello” singer explained.

But, “there was just no soul in it,” she told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele said that “the first couple of months was really, really hard” post-cancellation, as she “was embarrassed.”

“But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do,” she continued. “And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

The singer has previously defended her decision to cancel the shows, despite enduring “brutal” backlash.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele told BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” in July. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

And to her fans’ delight, the entertainer recently announced her residency would resume on Nov. 18 and run until March 25, 2023.