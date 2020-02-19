HuffPost Finds

The Best Affordable Alternatives To The Spanx Leather Leggings That Always Sell Out

Whenever Spanx's pricey pair faux leather leggings go on sale, they sell out quick. Luckily, we've spotted affordable dupes that are in stock and won't be too hard on your wallet.

There's a dupe for almost anything — even Spanx's beloved leather leggings.

Regardless of where you stand in the debate about whether leggings are pants (they are, by the way), you probably know about the fan-favorite Spanx faux leather leggings. With almost 3,000 reviews at Nordstrom and 4.7-star rating at Anthropologie, they have a popularity that some politicians can only dream of.

The Spanx leggings, which are usually $98 (some sizes are currently $102), are so popular that they’re gone in the blink of an eye whenever they slightly drop in price. And since deals on the Spanx leggings only pop up sometimes (only three Spanx leggings are on sale during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, and most of the sizes have already sold out), you might not feel like waiting for the next one.

If you love the look of the Spanx leggings, you’re in luck: There are a lot of affordable dupes out there. And if the price tag on them feels a little tight for your wallet, don’t worry — these are all under $98.

Check out these leather leggings that look as good as a pricey Spanx pair:

1
Topshop Piper Faux Leather Skinny Leggings
Nordstrom
Get them for $68 at Nordstrom.
2
Coldesina Faux Leather Leggings (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Get them for $42 at Nordstrom.
3
Brazabra Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Get them for $55 at Nordstrom Rack.
4
Express Super High Waisted Vegan Leather Ankle Leggings
Express
Get them for $50 at Express.
5
Express High Waisted Seamed Front Vegan Leather Leggings
Express
Get them for $50 at Express.
6
Torrid Platinum Legging - Moto Faux Leather (Plus Size)
Torrid
Get them for $32 at Torrid.
7
HUE Leatherette Leggings
Amazon
Get them for $48 at Amazon.
8
Marc New York Performance Coated Liquid Jersey Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Get them for $49 at Bloomingdale's.
9
Ann Taylor Faux Leather Seamed Side Zip Leggings
Ann Taylor
Get them for $80 at Ann Taylor.
10
Vince Camuto Faux-Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Get them for $79 at Bloomingdale's.
11
Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon
Get them for $27 to $35, depending on the size and color, at Amazon.
12
Mango Biker Leggings
Mango
Get them for $40 at Mango.
13
Mango Mixed Leggings
Mango
Get them for $40 at Mango.
14
Bar III Faux-Leather Skinny Pants
Macy's
Get them for $53 at Macy's.
15
Bar III Trendy Faux-Leather Skinny Pants (Plus Size)
Macy's
Get them for $59 at Macy's.
16
Wild Fable High-Rise Liquid Leggings
Target
Get them for $16 at Target.
17
Old Navy High-Waisted Moto 7/8-Length Street Leggings
Old Navy
Get them for $25 at Old Navy.
18
Calvin Klein Faux Leather Front Leggings
Amazon
Get them for $45 to $49, depending on the size (and in the black shade), at Amazon.
19
Yummie by Heather Thomson High-Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th
Get them for $40 at Saks Off 5th.
20
HUE Textured Leatherette Leggings
Amazon
Get them for $48 at Amazon.
