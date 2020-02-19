HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost There's a dupe for almost anything — even Spanx's beloved leather leggings.

Regardless of where you stand in the debate about whether leggings are pants (they are, by the way), you probably know about the fan-favorite Spanx faux leather leggings. With almost 3,000 reviews at Nordstrom and 4.7-star rating at Anthropologie, they have a popularity that some politicians can only dream of.

The Spanx leggings, which are usually $98 (some sizes are currently $102), are so popular that they’re gone in the blink of an eye whenever they slightly drop in price. And since deals on the Spanx leggings only pop up sometimes (only three Spanx leggings are on sale during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, and most of the sizes have already sold out), you might not feel like waiting for the next one.

If you love the look of the Spanx leggings, you’re in luck: There are a lot of affordable dupes out there. And if the price tag on them feels a little tight for your wallet, don’t worry — these are all under $98.