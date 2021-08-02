18 Affordable Luxuries To Treat Yourself To Right Now

Treating yourself to fancy items is possible, even if you don’t feel like spending an arm and leg on something new. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of glam to an outfit or spruce up your home with elegant decor, it’s so easy to achieve a luxe aesthetic for less. From customized jewelry to Art Deco-inspired notebooks, here are some affordable dupes for high-end goods.
A set of liquid flower pens
A rose gold water bottle
A tube of La Roche-Posay balm
A gentle cleansing oil
A set of minimalist toothbrushes
A FaceTory K-beauty subscription box
A comfy lace halter bralette
An organic cotton tea towel
A flowy polka dot dress
A set of crystal magnetic wine charms
A pack of velvet scrunchies
A beauty recipe book
A cacti and succulents poster
A set of Art Deco-inspired notebooks
An adorable hedgehog table brush
A marble-dial wristwatch
A delicate birthstone necklace
And a pair of faux leather leggings