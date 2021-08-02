HuffPost Finds

18 Affordable Luxuries To Treat Yourself To Right Now

Personalized necklaces, floral pens and more great products that are inexpensive and elegant.
Yi Yang and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Treating yourself to fancy items is possible, even if you don’t feel like spending an arm and leg on something new. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of glam to an outfit or spruce up your home with elegant decor, it’s so easy to achieve a luxe aesthetic for less. From customized jewelry to Art Deco-inspired notebooks, here are some affordable dupes for high-end goods.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of liquid flower pens
Amazon
They'll look so pretty on your desk and you'll love using them to jot down notes.

Promising review: "These are beautiful pens! I bought them to gift my mom for her birthday to go with a journal I bought her. They write seamlessly, no skipping. And they are good heavy weight. The rose gold is beautiful and the little flowers are amazing!" — Angela

Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $14.99.
2
A rose gold water bottle
Amazon
Drink H2O out of this eye-catching container with a one-click-to-open design. It'll be a sleek upgrade from your old water tumbler.

Promising review: "I've been using this water bottle a whole bunch and I love it! The handle on top is extremely helpful for carrying the bottle when your hands are full. The design of the bottle is pretty cool and the oval shape fits just perfectly in my hand. It's well-built and sturdy and I love the rubber on the bottom, which makes it more stable on slick surfaces and also ensures it won't damage wood or any kind of surface. It's like it has its own built-in coaster. " — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $35.
3
A tube of La Roche-Posay balm
La Roche-Posay USA/Instagram
Apply it to your face, hands and lips to smooth out dry areas and moisturize thirsty skin.

Promising review: "Just wow! I'm blown away by this product. Really helps heal the skin when it gets compromised! I usually can't wear balms, because they usually break out my extremely acne-prone, oily skin. However, this one does not break me out. I sometimes over-do it with my acne medication and a night of this balm slapped on recovers my skin back to normal." — Sarah K

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4
A gentle cleansing oil
Amazon
Take off stubborn makeup with this oil-based cleanser that requires no scrubbing.

Promising review: "I used this cleanser in place of a makeup remover, and it almost disintegrated my makeup for me. In fact,it took off my waterproof mascara like it was nothing! There was no burning or feeling of scrubbing like every other makeup remover I've ever used." — Ashley

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
5
A set of minimalist toothbrushes
Amazon
Get your pearly whites squeaky clean with a toothbrush that's functional (it has charcoal-infused bristles) and aesthetically pleasing.

Promising review: "These are amazing! So soft and gentle on the gums. The plastic is a nice matte but does not scratch as a bamboo toothbrush does. And the design is super slick and modern, so I'm able to display my toothbrush on the vanity instead of trying to always hide it. It actually matches my bathroom design!" — Amazon Customer

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6
A FaceTory K-beauty subscription box
Amazon
Enjoy a curated selection of four face masks each month for your self-care routine.

Promising review: "I just started this monthly subscription and so far I am happy with what I received. I have been a fan of K-beauty for years, so this is perfect for getting the latest 'in' masks delivered right to your door. The price is great, too. If you buy them separately, it would be much more plus shipping fees. I can give them away to friends, too, if I don't use them." — Andrea Juchniewicz

Get a subscription from Amazon for $11.90/month (four masks in each box).
7
A comfy lace halter bralette
Free People
Lounge in style with this gorgeous bralette that'll pair perfectly with breezy shorts and soft joggers.

Promising review: "I love wearing this as often as possible because it's so comfortable. Works very well under so many different tops and dresses! Order in multiple colors — you won't regret it!" — dmegen

Get it from Free People for $20 (available in sizes XS–L and in four colors).
8
An organic cotton tea towel
Amazon
You can use it as a bread basket liner, table placemat or dinner napkin when you're dining solo or with company.

Get it from Amazon Handmade for $16.
9
A flowy polka dot dress
Amazon
Everyone will think you bought this stylish dress from a high-end boutique, when IRL, you spent less than $30 on it!

Promising review: "Obsessed with this dress! Purchased to wear for a wedding and got many compliments. Material is great and the fit was perfect. Color is a tad darker in person, but I expected it to be and it was exactly what I wanted!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).
10
A set of crystal magnetic wine charms
Amazon
If you're hosting a wine night, these tiny gems will make your guests' vino glasses look fancy and elegant. Plus, they can easily identify which one is theirs.

Promising review: "A touch of elegance with simplistic charm. The perfect little addition of sparkle for your finest or modest stemware. No more worries of not knowing which glass is yours. Just place the little magnet inside/outside, anywhere you wish on the stemware and place its coordinating crystal on the opposite side of the glass. Stunning, practical and my guests loved them. Highly recommend and I plan on purchasing several more sets for gifts." — Lenore Morgan

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $21.99.
11
A pack of velvet scrunchies
Amazon
Add a pop of color to your hair with one of these fancy-looking accessories.

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
12
A beauty recipe book
Countryman Press
Learn how to create organic balms, cleansers and masks with natural ingredients at home. You'll get to have an affordable DIY spa day and pamper your skin.

Promising review: "'Fresh and Pure' is everything I’ve been looking for! A DIY beauty manual that has tons of fun face masks and body polishes and tons of tips and advice for someone looking for a simple and clean beauty routine. The author even includes sips and snack recipes! I’m getting one for each of my girls and we’re taking turns hosting spa days!" — Pamela

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in Kindle and hardcover versions).
13
A cacti and succulents poster
Amazon
Perfect for plant lovers, this vibrant piece of home decor adds a vintage touch to any living space.

Promising review: "It came in a poster tube package, and it was easy to unpack and open. I put it in a frame right away, and it's so beautiful. The print quality is amazing, it is detailed and the text all looks flawless. Very happy with this poster!" — Nikki

Get it from Amazon for $9.78.
14
A set of Art Deco-inspired notebooks
Amazon
Take notes in one of these elegant notebooks that'll remind you of The Great Gatsby and all things Twenties.

Promising review: "These are so beautiful! The designs on the outside are textured! I was expecting it to be a smooth print, but it’s actually embossed with the metallic design and looks much more expensive than it is. I kind of don’t want to use them because they’re so pretty." — Kelley Withers

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.95.
15
An adorable hedgehog table brush
Amazon
Sweep away crumbs, dust and debris with this handcrafted cutie that might even get you excited about cleaning again.

Promising review: "This little guy is amazing. Seriously cute and extremely functional. Picks up a bunch of little dust particles, spilled dirt, hair everything. For something so cute, I thought this guy would perform slightly below average, but it has exceeded my expectations." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
16
A marble-dial wristwatch
Amazon
This chic accessory is an affordable dupe for all the high-end watches you've spotted on Instagram. It'll instantly upgrade any outfit you're wearing.

Promising review: "This watch is very cute and affordable! I get compliments on it all the time. I’ve even gotten it wet a few times while washing my hands and it still works great." — Jessie

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
17
A delicate birthstone necklace
Mignon and Mignon / Etsy
Personalize this dainty piece of jewelry with a name, date, coordinates or a custom message.

Mignon and Mignon is a small business based in Los Angeles specializing in customized jewelry. They have a wide selection of necklaces, bracelets, and rings you can give as gifts.

Get it from Mignon and Mignon on Etsy for $10.49+ (available in 12 birthstones; engraving available for extra cost).
18
And a pair of faux leather leggings
Amazon
Dress up any outfit with these luxe-looking leggings that are affordable and stylish. All you need are a bodysuit, blazer and pumps to complete the look.

Promising review: "These pants are so incredibly perfect! I am always scared to order pants online, but these came exactly as described and are everything I dreamed of. I am so happy I took the chance on them! The pants fit great and comfortably. They are so soft inside and do not make me sweat like other leather products do. The pockets are perfectly placed and really give the pants some added cuteness. They offer tons of freedom for movement and comfort." — Danny Sands

Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in six styles).
Reviews here have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shoppingBeautyself care