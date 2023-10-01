ShoppingBeautyTikTok

30 TikTok-Approved, More Affordable Alternatives To Name-Brand Products

There's no reason to spend $45 on the name-brand lip color when this $10 Velvet Lip Tint is so similar.
Natalie Brown
This tennis bracelet, blush, tumbler and pair of sandals are all great affordable alternatives to more expensive name brand products.
Amazon
This tennis bracelet, blush, tumbler and pair of sandals are all great affordable alternatives to more expensive name brand products.

Popular items from this list include:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
You can use it instead of the more expensive options like Crest 3D Whitestrips. If you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away coffee, tea, wine and soda stains. It promises to be painless; you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home. After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!

Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" — Victoria Bravo

"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." — CS
$18.95 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Many reviewers say it's just as good as three-times-the-price Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results! This is designed to work on all hair types.

Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline

"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
$7 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds
They clock in at under $30 and happen to be similar to AirPods (according to some reviewers) as well as waterproof, meaning you can shower with them and listen to whatever music you want without bothering your partner or roommates. Over 223,000 people have rated these five stars, so you know they're good. They can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge. Choose from five colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold

"Outlasts and outplays my AirPods and PowerBeats. I love these. After seeing review after review and on every “must have” list, I caved in and bought these for our vacation. These did not disappoint! The bonus is being able to tweak the EQ via the app. They lasted throughout a long flight and beyond." — Jeffrey Taylor
$23.99+ at Amazon (originally $39.99)
4
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
The cult- and BuzzFeed editor-favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara
It just makes sense to buy a mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands — and one says is better than even Dior Show. It's sweatproof, endows you with immediate length (no falsies in sight here), and is less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink.

My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord love this stuff! Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."

Emma says:"I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
$4.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight leggings-style joggers
You'll feel smart for buying them because reviewers say they're similar to Lululemon Align Joggers. You'll find yourself wearing them for errands, exercise and just around the house because they're that comfy, that cute, and that good for your wardrobe. They're available in women's sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.

Promising reviews: "These joggers are as good as my Lululemon Align joggers and much much cheaper....can buy three of these for one LLL." — Debra

"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
Reviewers swear it's comparable to the five-times-pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. Plus, it's cruelty-free and vegan! It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!

Promising reviews: "I was super impressed with this primer after have tried Tatcha Silk Canvas. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical! It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet like. No scent, my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For $8 you can’t beat it!" — Brandy Dail

"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
$9.50 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A milk frother to upgrade your regular drink routine
It delivers delectably frothy, creamy tea and coffee lattes in a matter of moments. Just press the button, and voila! Several reviewers prefer it to the much pricier Nespresso Aeroccino. Note that this doesn't heat the milk up, though, the way the Nespresso frother does.

Promising reviews: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise

"I have tried the Illy machine with steam frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino and this one. This is by far the one with the best results, the cheapest, smallest, easiest to clean and... well, I ran out of superlatives! The best caffè macchiato, macchiatone, cappuccino etc." — andrea c
$14.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99+)
8
www.amazon.com
A chic aesthetic Simple Modern tumbler
It's a highly functional alternative to the pricier Stanley cup. You can choose from 20 different colors and patterns, so you know it'll fit your style. Even better? Double-wall insulation means your drinks will stay perfectly cold for hours, and the silicone straw and leak-resistant lid will help avert disaster when you accidentally drop it. Several reviewers mentioned they drink more water with it because of the straw, and they're not mad about how adorable it is, either! See a close-up look on TikTok. It's available in 39 colors and in a style without the handle.

Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" — Marie
$29.99 at Amazon
9
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
This water-based cream blush is just about one-quarter the cost of Glossier Cloud Paint, and still blends nicely with just your fingers to give you the right amount of natural-looking color.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for everyday wear since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" It's available in six shades.

Promising reviews: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon Customer

"Such a pretty color! Heard about this on TikTok. Sheer and the color is sweet. And the price can't be beat." — Kaye Ralene White-Hancock
$5.98+ at Amazon (originally $7.99)
10
www.amazon.com
Cushionaire slides shaped to support your arches
They have a flexible cork footbed and suede-lined insole, making them exemplary walking shoes. The 50,000 5-star ratings and 1,000+ reviews where people compare them to Birkenstocks are the proof in the pudding: You know you're getting something good. Prime members: You can try before you buy! They're available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles.

Promising reviews: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin

"I saw these sandals on TikTok so, I decided to try them. They are SO COMFY. You can’t beat the price either. They’re extremely soft and the strap across the top of the foot closest to the ankle offers good support so, you’re safe if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking. I highly recommend these sandals." — PlantLady
$24.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Oversized square sunnies
They have polarized lenses and UV protection, which to be honest are features even luxury sunglasses don't always have. And while you may not be boarding a private jet to LA, you'll certainly look like you could. They're available in 13 lens colors.

Promising reviews: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam

"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality! And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" — Sammie Batey
$15.99+ at Amazon (originally $18)
12
www.amazon.com
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by it as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture.

Promising reviews: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." — Kyoko Ozaki

"I love this! TikTok made me buy it. Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." — Auka Nayokpuk
$15.51 at Amazon (originally $25)
13
www.amazon.com
A super soft three-piece loungewear set
It's about to be the only thing you want to put on your body in the morning because it looks and feels so luxurious. Yes, Skims is still a fave, but this'll favor your bank account. (Prime members: You can try before you buy!) Check it out on TikTok. It's available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors.

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
$53.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
It features 40 shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. Reviewers love this because it's so pigmented and you get so many bright colors to play around with. Keep up with luxe beauty releases? Yep, it's very similar to the $40 James Charles x Morphe palette. It's available in two color combinations.

Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." — Daniel T Adams

"The colors are very pigmented! All I have to say is RUN and get this product!!!! I looked up reviews on TikTok for affordable but pigmented palettes and I kept seeing this one. Safe to say I was NOT disappointed." — Courtney Melvin
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
15
www.amazon.com
Soft, squat-proof high-waisted leggings
Over 300 reviewers compare them to Lululemon, so you know it's gotta be legit for both workouts and lounging. Plus, pregnant reviewers love them since they're so stretchy and comfy. They're available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25 inch or 28 inch inseams, and in 32 colors and patterns.

Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" — Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" — Alba siviero
$20.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A five-pack set of makeup sponges
They're famous internet-wide for how comparable they are to Beauty Blender and Real Techniques sponges — and for clocking in at around $2 each, when you do the math. Whether you're blending foundation, BB cream or concealer or applying powder, you'll get the perfect finish every time. They're available in 10 sets of colors.

Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
$6.99+ at Amazon (originally $12.99)
17
www.amazon.com
A six-piece set of BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
They have beautifully pigmented lip color that lasts from the moment you apply it till the moment you're back in front of your mirror at the end of the day, micellar water in hand. And for less than $2 each, your wallet will breathe a sigh of relief. They're available in three color sets.

Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" — Vickyy
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $11.88)
18
www.amazon.com
A slightly cropped, lightweight half-zip pullover
This way you'll have something cute to slide on when it's boiling outside but the grocery store or the gym feels like a freezer. Many reviewers talk about how it reminds them of a more expensive Lululemon item! It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors.

Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery

"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." — ahnjloo
$39.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
An eyebrow soap kit for an instant, easy eyebrow transformation
It locks hairs exactly where you want them, giving you precision and hold without crunchiness or crustiness, for well less than the cost of name brands. The kit is available in a one- or two-piece set, and with or without a brow gel.

Promising reviews: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." — Bailey M, Deacon

"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price.Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
$4.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A buildable, lightly glittery Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
It's designed to react to the PH of your skin so when you put it on, it turns to a personalized shade of pink that's just right for you. And yup, that's the exact same way the gorgeous (but pricier) Winkyluxe Balm works, just like the reviewer below says. Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.

Promising review: "I have the Winkylux version of this Ph color changing lip balm and I enjoy it however! This lip balm is legit one-third of the price and just as good. Just as moisturizing. It’s a balm so it not super long lasting but the color actually stains a bit which I fully enjoy. All in all exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" — Tracy Medina
$3.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A chunky-heeled designer shoe lookalike
It's a statement that'll make your next fancy party outfit pop. Plus, you'll be able to prance your way around the dance floor all night, because reviewers say they're decently comfortable (since the platforms make you feel like you're wearing a shorter heel) and for the relatively cheap price, not bad quality. They're available in women's sizes 4–10.5 and seven colors. (Prime members: You can try before you buy!)

Promising reviews: "I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court

"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!! They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in, I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika
$38.88+ at Amazon (originally $48.88+)
22
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
The long-time cult-favorite Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
It's brilliantly versatile, because it works just as well layered under a full face of makeup as it does for a touch up by itself. Pricier name brands may be great, but this is even greater because it does everything they can do for under-eye circles and redness and costs under $10. It's available in 18 shades.

Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobbi Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." — Brittney

"My favorite! I heard a lot about this product on TikTok. When I got it I immediately put it on and was amazed at how well it matched my skin tone, maybe that's just luck but still. The point is I can barely even see my dark circles when I put this on and that’s saying something." — Elizabeth
$7.69+ at Amazon (originally $10.99)
23
www.amazon.com
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
It's a powerhouse of a formula thanks to retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinimide, salicylic acid and, of course, vitamin C. A little goes a long way, making the under-$20 price tag even better! Multiple reviewers like it for sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and oily or combo skin times (reviewers with dry skin like it, too). Several people say it's similar to the $182 SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum.

Promising reviews: "I actually heard of this product on TikTok. It’s a nice lightweight formula. Makes your skin so smooth and I’ve noticed a more even looking skin tone." — Katelyn Hoffa

"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" — Tish

"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started this!!! First, my skin purged out underlying blemishes but after was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid. 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" — Jackie
$11.69+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A sparkling tennis bracelet
You'll sparkle and shine after handing over a couple of $10 bills, instead of the several $50s name-brand Swarovski would cost. This is another wear-everywhere piece, and thanks to the price point you won't be afraid to. Everything from your swimsuit to the cocktail dress you picked up for your friend's wedding is about to get a little extra shine. It's available in two styles, three sizes and four colors.

Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters

"Absolutely OBSESSED. I actually saw it on TikTok and decided to buy one for myself and I LOVE it. It’s so stunning. You won’t be disappointed." — Kailee Gonzalez
$17.95+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
The lightweight SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner Spray
People with curly hair swear by it for defining, resetting, and detangling curls, plus preventing frizziness. Plus, reviewers say it works better than other more expensive products they've tried! Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray on one kid's gorgeous hair.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this. I didn’t think it would work as well as it does. My little one has curly hair and it’s not very long. (She’s 2.5-years-old.) I was using a misting spray that I didn’t love the smell of and it was kind of on the expensive side. So I gave this a try to see if it could replace that one. And it ABSOLUTELY DOES! This redefines my daughters almost coil curls, moisture is great for her frizzy curls and I thought maybe this would be too heavy for more than after shower wet hair but it’s great on dry hair!" — Sarah
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
26
www.amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
It features several key ingredients that can make a big difference: Vitamin C helps brighten dark circles, rose hip oil helps supply skin with antioxidants and hydration, and Vitamins A and E help soothe skin and can help minimize fine lines. Yes, you can get expensive eye creams, but if this works just as well, why would you?

Promising reviews: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy

"Absolutely love this eye cream. I saw the video on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I have been using for a couple of months and already can see a difference. A little goes a long way. Definitely worth the money!" — SLRottweiler
$14.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
It's a highly pigmented lip color renowned for its silky, not-sticky feel that lasts all day. One reviewer compares the shade Rosy Nude to Charlotte Tilbury's shade Pillow Talk and another mentionsWine Nude is kinda like a YSL Velvet Cream shade. It's available in 41 shades.

Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." — Lexi Lee

"This is 💯 a TikTok Made Me Buy It story. I usually go for lip stains because I love bold lip colors but hate it when they smear. I saw a TikTok where a woman was raving about these velvet lip stains so had to give it a go! It isn’t a stain at all but it is a super nice, velvety long wearing lipstick that is HIGHLY pigmented for an affordable price point." — OCDesthetician
$9.90 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pack of 30 Peach Slices acne spot dots
They suck out a bunch of the gunk in your zits until they vanish or diminish. Reviewers talk about how they're similar to brands like Mighty Patch. Peach Slices is a part of the skincare company Peach & Lily, which was founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon. It prioritizes vegan beauty products and recyclable packaging. They plant a tree for each order, and have sent some proceeds to Restore NYC since 2016. Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.

Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." — Savannah Wilson

"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." — Melodie G
$4.87+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
If you're out of European-favorite Bioderma but kinda need to save a few bucks, this is a great substitute. Micellar water works by having mild little micelles (cleaning agents suspended in the water) gently pick up waterproof makeup, dirt, and excess oil from your skin. It won't leave your skin overly dry, the way typical soap and water would.
As one reviewer mentions, if you pick up some reusable pads, you'll never have to buy makeup wipes again!

Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease. It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat

"Miracle worker. Minimal smell, feels nice, helped a lot when taking off make-up. Really good. Came unopened and brand new. Bought it because of TikTok haha." — Tracey
$3.97+ at Amazon
30
www.instagram.com
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution
This makes it easy to give yourself a spa-level exfoliating treatment at home. Besides lifting away dead skin cells, it helps with unclogging pores and increasing the rate your skins surface layers turn over — all of which equals softer, more glowing skin. TBH, it has many similar ingredients to the $80 Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, so much so that some reviewers say they both make pretty much the same difference. Read about even more skincare products designed to help you get a more even skin tone.

Promising reviews: "This is my new favorite peel product! In 10 minutes, my skin looked glowy and smooth, and felt soft and even. There was zero irritation, just healthy, happy skin. Babyfacial works, but always left my skin red, extra oily, and hot to the touch. Not this product though! Not to mention it literally costs less than 10% of what Babyfacial costs." — ClaireEB

"TikTok was right. I love this! I have been using it for 4 weeks, once a week and have noticed a difference in my skin. It has helped clear up my acne as well as even my texture. Will be buying again (and again...and again...)" — emjaybe95
$9.50 at Sephora$26.35 at Amazon (in a bundle)

Before You Go

A pair of amber soap dispensers

29 Inexpensive Things That Might Trick People Into Thinking You’re Fancier Than You Actually Are

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE