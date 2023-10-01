Popular items from this list include:
- Wireless Bluetooth earbuds that clock in at under $30 and according to reviewers, are similar to AirPods — except they’re also waterproof
- A cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands, while costing less than your favorite coffee shop drink
- A pair of comfy, lightweight legging-style joggers that reviewers say are similar to Lululemon Align Joggers.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
2
Elizavecca Hair Treatment
3
Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds
4
The cult- and BuzzFeed editor-favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara
5
A pair of lightweight leggings-style joggers
6
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
7
A milk frother to upgrade your regular drink routine
8
A chic aesthetic Simple Modern tumbler
9
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
10
Cushionaire slides shaped to support your arches
11
Oversized square sunnies
12
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
13
A super soft three-piece loungewear set
14
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
15
Soft, squat-proof high-waisted leggings
16
A five-pack set of makeup sponges
17
A six-piece set of BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
18
A slightly cropped, lightweight half-zip pullover
19
An eyebrow soap kit for an instant, easy eyebrow transformation
20
A buildable, lightly glittery Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
21
A chunky-heeled designer shoe lookalike
22
The long-time cult-favorite Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
23
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
24
A sparkling tennis bracelet
25
The lightweight SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner Spray
26
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
27
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
28
A pack of 30 Peach Slices acne spot dots
29
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
30
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution
