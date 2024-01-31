Mediaalex jonesRussell Brand

Alex Jones' Typo Makes His Support Of Russell Brand Look Very Silly

The conspiracy-spewing radio host claims the British comedian is under attack because he's "pro humidity."
Conspiracy-mongering radio host Alex Jones only needed two letters to turn a social media post supporting British comedian Russell Brand into a typo-fueled trainwreck.

Jones posted a tweet Tuesday night promoting Tucker Carlson’s interview with Brand, who is being investigated for sex crimes after being accused of assault and abuse by at least five women.

Jones likely tried to claim that Brand is “under attack” because he’s “pro humanity.” But a teeny, itsy-bitsy little typo made his post unintentionally hilarious. Brand, Jones wrote, is firmly “pro humidity.”

And, yes, Jones was mocked.

