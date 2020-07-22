Alex Trebek Picks A 'Jeopardy!' Replacement Who Is... Surprising!

It’s Alex Trebek’s birthday, but the “Jeopardy!” host is giving the world a gift instead.

In a wide-ranging interview with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Trebek discussed his new memoir, dealing with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and who he’d want as his successor hosting his legendary game show.

Trebek, now 80, admitted he doesn’t have a say in who would take his place if he ever did walk away from “Jeopardy!” But he has a preference:

Who is ... former “Golden Girl” and current America’s sweetheart Betty White?

Ron Galella via Getty Images Alex Trebek with possible "Jeopardy!" successor Betty White.

Trebek joked that his replacement should be White, 98, “because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier, ... she checks all those boxes.”

White and Trebek have been friends a “long, long time,” he said. He also publicly backed her for the job in 2019, during an event at New York’s 92nd Street Y.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he said, nominating White to be his successor.

According to USA Today, Trebek at the time also mentioned “more serious candidates” (whatever that means), such as CNN’s Laura Coates, LA Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz.

Don’t expect a replacement soon. Trebek is contracted to host “Jeopardy!” through 2022, which means there’s still plenty of time for White to make her case.

What do you think, Betty White? Please answer in the form of a question.

That works for us!

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!