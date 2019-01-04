A video posted in an attempt to smear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was being widely shared on Twitter on Thursday, but by Friday it had become a well-established meme with a sizable Twitter account of its own.

The clip is set to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” and features a college-age Ocasio-Cortez dancing gleefully. It’s a downright happy video. Despite that, the clip was initially disseminated by a right-wing Twitter account in an effort to convince the public it was scandalous. The account, AnonymousQ1776, also incorrectly said Ocasio-Cortez, now 29, was in high school when it was shot.