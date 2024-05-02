PoliticsDonald TrumpMSNBCNewsmax

Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For 'North Korean' Levels of Praise

The lawyer's brazen new claim about the former president gets an instant fact-check on social media.
Ed Mazza
Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba is getting mocked on social media for some over-the-top praise of the former president.

“There’s literally nobody tougher or more energetic than President Trump, I can tell you that,” she told Eric Bolling of Newsmax. “I’m pretty sure if it was me I’d be resting.”

There’s just one problem with her claim: Trump has, by most accounts, been resting.

A lot.

Reporters at his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case say Trump keeps falling asleep during the proceedings, with MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin saying his attorneys are even trying different tricks to keep the former president awake, but to no avail.

Trump may not be quite as tough as Habba thinks, either: The former president has repeatedly complained that he’s cold in court, and his attorneys have asked the judge to turn up the heat.

Habba is not representing Trump in the hush money case, but is on TV frequently defending the former president.

Critics fired back on X:

