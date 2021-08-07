U.S. 'Dream Team' Wins 4X400 Relay To Give Allyson Felix Her 11th Medal

USA Track and Field on Saturday dubbed the women’s 4X400-meter relay a “Dream Team.”

The squad became a nightmare for opponents as the Americans breezed to victory at the Tokyo Olympics, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic career medal to become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Period.

Felix, 35, tied Carl Lewis at 10 by winning a bronze in the 400 meters on Friday and also became the winningest female track athlete ever in the Summer Games.

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images Team USA's Allyson Felix celebrates after winning the women's 4x400-meter relay final during the Tokyo Olympics.

This time, Felix, who ran the second leg, got help to surpass Lewis. Sydney McLaughlin, the newly minted 400-meter hurdle gold medalist who broke her own world record; Dalilah Muhammad, the runner-up in that race who also beat the previous mark; and anchor Athing Mu, the 19-year-old who won the 800 meters, pushed the team to a winning time of 3:16.85.

The team finished nearly 4 seconds ahead of silver medalist Poland, and Jamaica took the bronze.