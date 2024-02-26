Former Trump Staffer Warns Of '5-Alarm Fire' For GOP After Trump Win In S.C.

Ex-Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said the former president’s victory in South Carolina on Saturday was nothing to celebrate for Republicans. (Watch the video below.)
Trump beat Nikki Haley by about 20 points in her home state. But Griffin, a White House communications director under Trump, saw an emergency brewing for the GOP.
“Somebody who’s running as virtually an incumbent — Donald Trump — getting 60%, and 40% being against him? That’s not a mandate,” she said during a CNN panel Saturday. “Especially with the entire Republican party apparatus behind him, with most elected Republicans behind him.”
“Now, it’s unclear what a path could look like for Nikki Haley,” Griffin continued. “I think we’re all very open-eyed about that. But she is underscoring the fundamental weakness of Donald Trump, and it should be a five-alarm fire for the party, but for some reason, it is not.”
Haley has vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5. While her mathematical chances appear slim, she has said more Americans’ minds will change as Trump makes appearances in court for his criminal trials in the coming months.
“There is no way that the American people are going to vote for a convicted criminal. They’re not,” Haley said.