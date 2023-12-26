Amazon

The Roomba 694 robot vacuum (42% off list price)

Everyone could benefit from a little less time spent vacuuming. This cult-fave robot vacuum cleans for you while you're out so you can return home to a pristine floor, or so you can catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or spending some time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.



It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in a home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. It can also connect to Alexa or Google Assistant device you can control it with your voice. Frankly, it’s an investment that just keeps giving back.

