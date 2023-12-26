ShoppingsalesBoxing Day

These Boxing Day Deals On Amazon Are Seriously Worth Shopping

The best time for shopping isn't before the holidays — it's immediately after.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Apple AirTags, a Lifestraw water filtering straw and Ember smart mug
Amazon
The best time for shopping isn’t before the holidays — it’s right afterwards, when prices are marked way down after seasonal gifts are all bought and given. In other words, Boxing Day (Dec. 26) is when the real gifting begins.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best post-holiday Boxing Day deals available right now on Amazon, from kitchen and tech gadgets to home goods, pet supplies and personal care items. Have fun kicking back, scrolling through some great sales and stocking up on majorly discounted finds.

1
Amazon
A four-pack of Apple AirTags to keep track of precious items (20% off list price)
Take advantage of these highly-rated AirTags to keep track of your wallet, car, pet, purse and other precious items. Scores of reviewers report using their AirTags to track down lost luggage even faster than the airport could, so you can really only imagine just how handy these can be in a crisis (or if you're just prone to losing stuff, because you're only human, after all!). They promise to provide peace of mind that far surpasses their price tags, especially while they're on sale.
$78 at AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
2
Amazon
A filtering Brita water bottle (44% off list price)
The bottle’s built-in filter ensures you can have tip-top quality water anywhere, without having to use bottled water or go through steps like using an external filter before adding it to your bottle. You can add water directly from the tap and enjoy filtered water straight away. The replaceable filter is ingeniously stored inside the straw, so you don’t even waste any precious capacity your bottle. The filter also promises to make your water taste and smell better — most notably, less like chlorine.

Plus, the bottle lid is leakproof, and the filter also makes it a great option for traveling, so you don’t have to spend extra money on disposable water bottles to get clean water. (In fact, Brita says this can replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles per year.)

It’s also dishwasher-safe on the top shelf, so you don’t have to worry about hand-washing it.
$12.89 at Amazon (regularly $19.99–$22.99)
3
Amazon
A bestselling Ember temperature control mug (20% off list price)
If you're feeling a little splurgy, this sleek smart mug will keep your drink at your exact preferred temperature all day long. Its easy-to-use app lets you perfectly control your drink's heat, and if you're not really the app type, this smart gadget will remember your preferred temperature from their last drink and defer to that. You can also tell it auto-turns off after two hours without activity (i.e., no liquid or movement) and is designed to resist scratches. It's available in multiple colors, too!
$119 at Amazon (originally $149.95+)
4
Amazon
The Roomba 694 robot vacuum (42% off list price)
Everyone could benefit from a little less time spent vacuuming. This cult-fave robot vacuum cleans for you while you're out so you can return home to a pristine floor, or so you can catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or spending some time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.

It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in a home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. It can also connect to Alexa or Google Assistant device you can control it with your voice. Frankly, it’s an investment that just keeps giving back.
$159.98 at Amazon (regularly $249)
5
Amazon
A pair of popular Beckham pillows (40% off with coupon)
Boasting over 158,000 5-star ratings, these pillows are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will especially appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count. Plus, reviewers are obsessed with them, with some writing they’ve been on a years-long hunt for the perfect pillow that led them here. Note: Clip the coupon for the discount!
$48.79 at Amazon (regularly $60.99+)
6
Amazon
Lifestraw (50% off list price)
A Lifestraw may well change the game for folks who love hiking and camping (or for those who simply like to be prepared for literally anything). It's designed to remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. A single filter lasts an impressively long time, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean, safe drinking water.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $19.81)
7
Amazon
A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum (30% off list price)
The Dyson V11 may well be a game-changer for anyone who hates vacuuming. It makes vacuuming easier than ever thanks to its lightweight body and extra-portable cordless design, with three powerful cleaning modes so you can tailor its suction to the job at hand. Those with pets (or long hair) will also appreciate how effectively this thing traps fur and hair without getting strands tangled in its brush. Plus, it's designed to capture an impressive 99.99% of dust and other allergens in its filter for a cleaner home and cleaner air.

This version comes with seven accessories to help suck dirt from tight crevices and even get some dusting in.
$399.99 at Amazon (regularly $459)
8
Amazon
A popular digital picture frame (19% off list price)
This highly-rated digital picture frame is pretty cutting edge: It enables family members and loved ones to upload photos to the frame for you to enjoy (or vice versa!), so you can stay up-to-date with their life and feel closer. It has touchscreen capability and displays photos in a slideshow format so you can enjoy tons of different photos of your loved ones at once.
$64 (regularly $89)
9
Amazon
A portable clip-on speaker (38% off list price)
Music aficionados will love this portable speaker that delivers rich sound and head-nodding bass with a carabiner design that makes it easy to take on the go. Designed to be waterproof and dust-proof, it streams music wirelessly through Bluetooth and is powered by battery (included with purchase). It's available in multiple colors.
$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
10
Amazon
The Cosrx snail mucin essence (45% off list price)
Putting snail mucin on your skin may sound strange, but according to Cosrx, it can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has helped increase my skin's glow and helped it heal faster from blemishes and picking, so I think it's certainly worth a try for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to try something new. Plus, reviewers swear by it.
$13 at Amazon (regularly $22.04)
11
Amazon
An Echo Pop (55% off list price)
Echo Pop is the newest addition to everyone’s favorite Alexa smart device lineup, now extra compact and user-friendly. It’ll play music and podcasts for them, set timers, check the weather, make calls, re-order toilet paper, answer questions, read the news for them and way, way more. Now’s the time to invest, since it’s a whopping 55% off the list price, making it less than $20.
$17.99 AT Amazon (regularly $39.99)
12
Amazon
A pair of wireless Beats Studio Pro headphones (49% off list price)
These cult-fave wireless Beats headphones provide rich, crisp and immersive sound for up to 40 hours (!) whether you’re jamming out to music or talking on the phone. They offer an impressive “active noise cancelling” mode so you can focus with extra clarity (or just enjoy your favorite tunes that much more intensely). You can even use Siri with them!
$179 (regularly $349.94)
13
Amazon
Tineco Floor One wet and dry vacuum-mop floor cleaner ($100 off with coupon)
Pulled right from TikTok fame, this vacuum-mop floor cleaner by Tineco has the ability to intelligently sense wet and dry messes and automatically adjust its suction power to deliver an immediate and streak-free clean with its mop head roller. It's self-propelled and cordless and offers a 5-in-1 self-cleaning system so it stays at peak performance and completely odor-free. Note: Clip the coupon for the discount!
$299.99 at Amazon (regularly $399.99)
14
Amazon
A kids' art frame that holds up to 100 pieces of artwork (15% off list price)
This art frame is perfect for grandparents, parents or anyone with kids in their life. It holds a whopping 100 pieces of kids' artwork with a front-loading display so that you can switch out or add art as your little loved one brings you the works they've created. You'll be able to easily admire their latest piece while keeping the rest safe and secure.

This version measures 10 inches by 12.6 inches and comes in a variety of colorful frame colors. By the way, the glass is shatter-proof, so you don't have to worry about little toes.
$16.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
15
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (39% off list price)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds 0.6-4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price — and a steal with its added discount.
$199.99 (regularly $239.99)
16
Amazon
A 23AndMe DNA kit bundle (47% off list price)
This 23AndMe kit will show where in the world your DNA and ancestry composition is from, out of 2,750 geographic regions. It also shows you your inherited personal traits, such as hating the sound of chewing! You'll also have the opportunity to opt-in to 23AndMe's "DNA Relative Finder" to connect with other people who share your DNA.

This bundle also comes with a one-year premium membership that gives you personalized recommendations for your health and lifestyle based on your genetic predispositions.
$159 (regularly $299)

