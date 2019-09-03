All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Sept. 1-7)

Netflix added a long list of new movies on Sept. 1. The service doesn’t have original movies this week (you’ll just have to watch last week’s “Falling Inn Love”). But many of the movies joining the service earned widespread acclaim upon their theatrical debuts.
See the full list below and also read more about a few notables: “American Psycho,” “Superbad” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”
Notable Movies
“American Psycho” ― Sept. 1
Details: A 2000 film adaptation of the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name. Both versions focus on a New York investment banker that loses his identity to consumerism. With this loss of humanity, this rich mad man goes on a killing spree.
Christian Bale stars as the investment banker, Patrick Bateman, while the cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Chloë Sevigny, Justin Theroux and Reese Witherspoon. Mary Harron directed and co-wrote this with Guinevere Turner, adding a feminist spin on the narrative of Bateman’s violence against women.
The movie runs 1 hour, 41 minutes.
Read on: The critical consensus on Ellis has completely soured in recent years. The rollout for his most recent book, “White,” had such a negative reaction that multiple profiles focusing on Ellis started by talking about the disastrous PR. You can read The New York Times’ version of that profile and decide whether the consensus changes your perception of Ellis’ work. Here’s the opening to that piece:
Bret Easton Ellis is no stranger to bad publicity. Ever since his 1985 debut, “Less Than Zero,” made him a literary sensation, his violently nihilistic fiction and his politically incorrect public persona have earned him as much fury as acclaim. And after three decades, five subsequent novels and a story collection, a podcast and more than a handful of media spats, Ellis still has more to say. On April 16, he will publish his first book in nine years — and his nonfiction debut — an essay collection called “White.” Not everybody is going to like it. He doesn’t care.
Trailer:
“Superbad” ― Sept. 1
Details: A coming-of-age teen comedy co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The legend is that they started working on the script when they were 13 years old.
As with many films in this genre, the story focuses on high school friends who have to reckon with the looming diversion of their paths post-graduation. As these friends’ California-based high school years come to a close, they decide they have to go out with a bang to close out the era.
The movie stars Michael Cera and Jonah Hill as the main pair of friends, while the cast also includes Bill Hader, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen and Emma Stone. Judd Apatow co-produced.
The movie runs 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Read on: “Superbad” turned 10 years old in 2007. Using that birthday as a peg, The Ringer had an extensive oral history about the making of the movie. The piece has interviews with the two stars, Cera and Hill, as well as others including Apatow, Hader and Rogen. Here’s an excerpt:
Michael Cera fell out of a tree on one of the first days of filming “Superbad.” He busted his lip right open. There he was, hanging out, in a tree, with Jonah Hill and some of the crew in between takes and “I just fell,” he remembers. “And on the way down, I took a branch down with me and it hit me in the face. Everyone was making fun of me, and I had this cut lip and I could hardly smile. I just remember Jonah laughing at me and how stupid I was. We were just having the best time.”
Trailer:
“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” ― Sept. 1
Details: This 2003 movie from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy joins along with “The Two Towers.” The first movie in the trilogy, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” is not on Netflix for some reason. This concluding story focuses on the quests to destroy the One Ring and to defeat Sauron, the titular Lord.
The large cast of “The Return of the King” includes Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler and Elijah Wood. Peter Jackson directed and co-wrote.
The movie won 11 Oscars, tying with “Ben-Hur” and “Titanic” for the most wins by a single movie at the Academy Awards.
“Return of the King” runs for 3 hours, 21 minutes.
Read on: This addition comes as Amazon works on its own adaptation of the “Lord of the Rings” story. Amazon will likely spend around $1 billion to create the new television series and the company has used intense security measures to keep details about the project a mystery. Here’s what Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter about the writers room:
There’s a fantastic writers room working under lock and key. They’re already generating really exciting material. They’re down in Santa Monica. You have to go through such clearance, and they have all their windows taped closed. And there’s a security guard that sits outside, and you have to have a fingerprint to get in there, because their whole board is up on a thing of the whole season.
Trailer:
