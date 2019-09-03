All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Sept. 1-7)

Details: A 2000 film adaptation of the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name. Both versions focus on a New York investment banker that loses his identity to consumerism. With this loss of humanity, this rich mad man goes on a killing spree.

Christian Bale stars as the investment banker, Patrick Bateman, while the cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Chloë Sevigny, Justin Theroux and Reese Witherspoon. Mary Harron directed and co-wrote this with Guinevere Turner, adding a feminist spin on the narrative of Bateman’s violence against women.

The movie runs 1 hour, 41 minutes.

Read on: The critical consensus on Ellis has completely soured in recent years. The rollout for his most recent book, “White,” had such a negative reaction that multiple profiles focusing on Ellis started by talking about the disastrous PR. You can read The New York Times’ version of that profile and decide whether the consensus changes your perception of Ellis’ work. Here’s the opening to that piece:

Bret Easton Ellis is no stranger to bad publicity. Ever since his 1985 debut, “Less Than Zero,” made him a literary sensation, his violently nihilistic fiction and his politically incorrect public persona have earned him as much fury as acclaim. And after three decades, five subsequent novels and a story collection, a podcast and more than a handful of media spats, Ellis still has more to say. On April 16, he will publish his first book in nine years — and his nonfiction debut — an essay collection called “White.” Not everybody is going to like it. He doesn’t care.

