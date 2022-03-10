Amy Schumer Explains Why She Didn't Want To Be In The 'Barbie' Movie

Amy Schumer really didn’t want to be a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world.

The “I Feel Pretty” actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, in a profile published Wednesday, about dropping out of Sony’s live-action “Barbie” movie in 2017. She said the original excuse she cited for leaving the project ― “scheduling conflicts” ― wasn’t exactly the whole story.

Advertisement

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” the comedian said.

As an example of how different their visions were, Schumer said her script cast Barbie as an inventor, which led the studio to ask for Barbie to invent high heels made of Jell-O. And to celebrate the collaboration, it sent the actor a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” Schumer said.

Margot Robbie was later cast as the lead in the movie in 2019, which is still reportedly in the works.

Advertisement

Amy Schumer explained why she really left the live-action movie "Barbie." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

While Schumer is no longer attached to the project, she has her hands full with a slew of new works on the way. Her latest show, “Life & Beth,” will premiere on Hulu on March 18.

Shortly after, the “Trainwreck” actor will co-host the Academy Awards on March 27 alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“I emailed my lawyer about two jokes the other day, and he was like, ‘No!’” Schumer told THR. And while she told the outlet she’ll likely take “a couple risks,” she jokingly told Extra earlier this week that she’s ready to “burn every bridge.”