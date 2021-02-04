Amy Schumer Jokes About The Biggest Downside Of Naming Her Son 'Genital'

“You know, when a celebrity has a baby and they name it something stupid, you can’t be like, ‘Nice name, idiot,’” she quipped. “Because it’s like, ‘Well, what did you name your kid, Amy? Why didn’t you just name him Ballsack Weiner? Weiner Tip? How about that, Amy?’”

The comedian previously opened up about the naming oversight on her podcast last year, when she shared that Gene’s full name ― Gene Attell Fischer ― sounded “genital fissure” when said aloud.