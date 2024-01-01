If you were ever tickled by the many times Anderson Cooper has succumbed to a giggle fit on national television, prepare to be delighted again.
After getting boozed up with Andy Cohen while hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show on Sunday night, Cooper found himself cracking up after singer John Mayer dialed into the show alongside some unexpected guests — a whole gang of cats.
After Cohen noted that the Grammy winner was calling from a cat bar in Tokyo, a visibly off-guard Cooper launched into a fit of laughter as Mayer sat at the bar surrounded by furry friends.
The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner maintained a deadpan expression throughout the interview as a variety of well-fed cats inched by him, adding to the hilarity of the situation.
“This doesn’t look sanitary, John!” Cohen commented as Cooper continued giggling. A totally unbothered Mayer casually replied, “I believe it passes all health codes, so I think it’s just fine.”
As Mayer continued talking about the bar, Cooper fought back his laughter before stepping away from the camera.
“He’s gone. He’s off with the fairies here,” Cohen joked of his co-host.
“Just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious,” Cohen added as Mayer impressively maintained a straight face while Cooper tried to hold it together.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t hold back from reacting over the amusing moment.