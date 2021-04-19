Anderson Cooper's Son Watching Him On TV For The First Time Is Super Sweet

While the rest of the nation can see CNN’s Anderson Cooper on their TVs most evenings, his son, Wyatt Morgan, just got his first peep this week.

The veteran news anchor shared a picture Monday night of his baby boy, who turns 1 this month, watching Dad guest host “Jeopardy!”

“Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!” Cooper wrote on Instagram.

He said it was a dream come true to guest host the show, pay tribute to the late host Alex Trebek, and to raise funds for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer.

He’ll be fundraising throughout his two weeks on the show for the organization, a hospital in Haiti that helps residents of Artibonite Valley get medical care.

Cooper shared the news of Wyatt’s April 27 birth, via surrogate, in a surprise on-air announcement last year. “He is sweet, and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy,” he said at the time.

“Jeopardy!” previously announced that it would have a series guest hosts after a six-week stint with star contestant Ken Jennings at the helm. Trebek, who had hosted the program for several decades, died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Cooper is no stranger to the game show. He’s appeared multiple times as a contestant on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and said he’s been a fan since high school.