Tennessee Congressman Dismisses Guns As 'The Problem' In Recent School Shooting

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), whose congressional district includes Nashville, brushed off guns as “the problem” in the Covenant School shooting that left three children and three adults dead in the Tennessee capital on Monday.

The take from Ogles, who offered his thoughts and prayers in the wake of the shooting, arrived after he faced backlash for a resurfaced 2021 holiday photo that featured his family holding firearms in front of a Christmas tree.

Ogles, who defended his family exercising their right to bear arms, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that “the government is being weaponized” against the right before dismissing whether guns were a problem in Monday’s shooting.

“This clearly is someone who was deeply troubled,” said of the shooting suspect, who police identified as Audrey Hale.

“And the idea that guns are the problem here is ridiculous. This individual had mental illness and [was] a murderer.”

Ogles also claimed that hundreds of demonstrators “rushed and stormed” into the Tennessee State Capitol during a peaceful protest addressing gun violence on Thursday.

Officials reported no arrests along with no property damage as demonstrators passed security and “kept to public areas,” The Tennessean reported,

“If you were to use J6 as the model, every one of those people should be incarcerated without due process,” Ogles said.