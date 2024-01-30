Andy Reid Reveals How He Knew Taylor Swift Before Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Taylor Swift have history ― and it has nothing to do with Travis Kelce.
Reid stopped by the SiriusXM show, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” on Monday, where he spoke about meeting the famous singer way before she ever started dating the Chiefs tight end. (The discussion begins around the 24:42 mark.)
“Listen, she’s been great,” Reid said of the increased attention on the team, due to Swift.
“I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her.”
Taylor Swift is originally from Pennsylvania and met Reid when she was a child through her father, Scott Swift, during Reid’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was head coach from 1999 to 2012.
“And so, that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear ― that I knew her before him,” Reid added. “She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, come on!’”
“She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav,” Reid said. “And there has been no distraction that way, at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”
Reid previously spoke about his connection to Taylor Swift during an appearance on Donovan McNabb’s podcast, “The Five Spot,” back in October. (The discussion begins around the 36:46 mark.)
“Her dad was a big NFL fan so I had met her when she was real young and her dad,” he revealed. “And so, you know, I joked about setting Kelce up, but I’m, you know, I’m just saying.”
Reid’s Chiefs are set to square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
While all eyes will be on the football field (and glued to commercials), it’s unknown if Taylor Swift will be able to make an appearance.
The “Cruel Summer” singer will resume her Eras Tour overseas in early February and will perform in Tokyo on Feb. 10, just one day before her beau takes the field.