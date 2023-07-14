GOP Lawmaker's Bafflingly 'Stupid’ Argument Against Humanitarian Aid Stuns Critics

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) offered head-scratching logic on Thursday when she argued that the U.S. shouldn’t provide humanitarian aid to women and children in Afghanistan because it’s not mentioned in the Constitution.
Luna delivered the baffling line of reasoning during House debate over an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would gut funding for Afghan aid.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who introduced the amendment, argued the funding could be supporting the brutal Taliban regime.
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) voiced “strong opposition” to the measure, noting that it “ties the administration’s hands in how it can best support the people of Afghanistan living under Taliban rule.”
“It prohibits the use of any funds authorized via this bill to be used, even tangentially, to aid in our support of the millions of Afghan women and girls suffering under Taliban rule,” she said, “or to those Afghans living in poverty and in need of humanitarian relief.”
Following Kamlager-Dove’s fiery pushback, Luna offered her two cents.
“I couldn’t help but pull out my pocket Constitution, and I couldn’t seem to find anywhere in here where it says we need to fund programs for humanitarian aid for women and children in Afghanistan,” Luna said. “So with that, I just wanted to point that out and I yield my time.”
Kamlager-Dove had only a brief response: “The text is not in the Constitution. It’s in the bill.”
Social media users pointed out a bunch of other stuff that’s not in the Constitution: