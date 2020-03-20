And one of the brands that’s having a deal that made us to a double take: Anthropologie , which is offering 25% off everything , including sale items , plus free shipping on orders over $50.

Since we’ve had comfort and self-care on our minds (I have a Sephora cart full of skin care right now) we went looking for items at Anthropologie that would be perfect for a night in. From a honey hair mask to a candle that smells like coffee, here are our 25 favorite on-sale Anthropologie finds that’ll help you get some R&R: