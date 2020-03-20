HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
After a long week of working from home — putting on your pull-on pants and slipping on the fuzzy slippers that no one on Zoom can see — it’s time to move from your office chair to the couch.
While you pour yourself a glass of wine from the bottle you just had delivered and sink into your pillows with takeout, you might have noticed while scrolling through your inbox that there’s a lot of sales happening right now. With lots of retailers choosing to close their stores IRL, they’re opting for online deals. Companies like Nordstrom to Madewell are offering 25% off almost everything.
And one of the brands that’s having a deal that made us to a double take: Anthropologie, which is offering 25% off everything, including sale items, plus free shipping on orders over $50.
Since we’ve had comfort and self-care on our minds (I have a Sephora cart full of skin care right now) we went looking for items at Anthropologie that would be perfect for a night in. From a honey hair mask to a candle that smells like coffee, here are our 25 favorite on-sale Anthropologie finds that’ll help you get some R&R: