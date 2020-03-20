HuffPost Finds

All The Best Anthropologie Sale Finds For A Lazy Day Or Night In

Put on your pajamas, slide into your slippers and bundle up in a blanket: Anthropologie's offering 25% off everything.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now that you're WFH, you'll need some R&amp;R, too.&nbsp;
Now that you're WFH, you'll need some R&R, too. 

After a long week of working from homeputting on your pull-on pants and slipping on the fuzzy slippers that no one on Zoom can see — it’s time to move from your office chair to the couch.

While you pour yourself a glass of wine from the bottle you just had delivered and sink into your pillows with takeout, you might have noticed while scrolling through your inbox that there’s a lot of sales happening right now. With lots of retailers choosing to close their stores IRL, they’re opting for online deals. Companies like Nordstrom to Madewell are offering 25% off almost everything.

And one of the brands that’s having a deal that made us to a double take: Anthropologie, which is offering 25% off everything, including sale items, plus free shipping on orders over $50.

Since we’ve had comfort and self-care on our minds (I have a Sephora cart full of skin care right now) we went looking for items at Anthropologie that would be perfect for a night in. From a honey hair mask to a candle that smells like coffee, here are our 25 favorite on-sale Anthropologie finds that’ll help you get some R&R:

1
A hair mask that'll have your hair smelling like honey
Anthropologie
One of our editors uses this mask all the time. Originally $10, get it now for 25% off.
2
A pillow for your thoughts
Anthropologie
Now you can say you napped with a leopard. Originally $78, get it now for 25% off.
3
A bralette that's much better than a bra
Anthropologie
It's your house and you can go braless if you want to. Originally $24, get it now for 25% off.
4
A pressed flower eye mask that's as pretty as spring
Anthropologie
Forget about cucumber slices. Originally $12, get it now for 25% off.
5
A pair of pajama pants that'll brighten up any old t-shirt
Anthropologie
These sleep pants are a stylish alternative to sweats.
They come in plus sizes, too. Originally $68, get them now 25% off.
6
A bath soak you can dip your toes into
Anthropologie
Now you can bring the spa treatment to your tub. Originally $24, get it now for 25% off.
7
A set of candles that look like little macarons
Anthropologie
Hey, they'll last longer than a box from Ladurée. Originally $39, get it now for 25% off.
8
A mask made out of marble (but not actually)
Anthropologie
Sweet dreams. Originally $50, get it now for 25% off.
9
A journal to jot down into
Anthropologie
For whenever inspiration strikes, post-work hours. Originally $17, get it now for 25% off.
10
A roller for days when you don't want to roll out of bed
Anthropologie
It's top-rated, too. Originally $28, get it now for 25% off.
11
A headband to pull back all your baby hairs
Anthropologie
If you're planning on putting on a face mask, you won't want your hair getting in the way. Originally $18, get it now for 25% off.
12
A pair of lounge pants with extra leg room
Anthropologie
For when you're stretching in between commercial breaks. These come in plus sizes, too. Originally $68, get them now for 25% off.
13
A lounge dress you can throw a denim jacket over
Anthropologie
This isn't like a bridesmaid dress, you can totally wear it again. And again. Originally $78, get it now for 25% off.
14
An expresso you can light up
Anthropologie
Something's brewing with this candle. Originally $18, get it now for 25% off.
15
A sleeping oil from a fan-favorite Sunday Riley
Anthropologie
Rest easy, this oil's got retinol in it. Originally $55, get it now for 25% off.
16
All the beauty therapies you could ever need
Anthropologie
For when you're done treating yourself to some retail therapy. Originally $24, get it now for 25% off.
17
A menagerie sleep set for movie nights
Anthropologie
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Originally $98, get the set now for 25% off.
18
An eye pillow that'll bring the indoors, inside
Anthropologie
It smells just like lavender. Originally $24, get it now for 25% off.
19
A sheet mask for everyday of the work week
Anthropologie
Your pores probably feel better already. Originally $15, get the set now for 25% off.
20
A lazy jumpsuit for lounging around
Anthropologie
It has pockets. Enough said. Originally $98, get it now for 25% off.
21
A mug for a nighttime tea party
Anthropologie
It's even got an Art Deco inspired tiled print. Originally $14, get it now for 25% off.
22
A facial spray made from witchy ingredients
Anthropologie
This sage and orange blossom spray's sure to cast a spell on you. Originally $12, get it now for 25% off.
23
A cropped hoodie you can wear with high-waisted pants
Anthropologie
Get your groceries fashionably. Originally $88, get it now for 25% off.
24
The candle that smells just like an Anthropologie store
Anthropologie
And it smells so good. Originally $32, get it now for 25% off.
25
A pillow with personality
Anthropologie
If you're more of a homebody, this is the perfect pillow for you. Originally $78, get it now for 25% off.
finds saleCommercefinds stylefinds homeshopping