Comfy Work-From-Home Clothes That Aren't Sweats Or PJs

You'll be video chat-ready and dressed for an errand run in these outfits.

You won't feel dressed down at all when you have these&nbsp;work from home outfits on.&nbsp;
Getting ready for a workday isn’t easy, especially if your 9-to-5 is all business and no casual.

You probably start the day scrambling to check that there’s nothing in your teeth, your to-go coffee cup is sealed, your keys and MetroCard are in your bag and that what you’re wearing is wrinkle-free.

So when you get the chance to work from home, you’d be forgiven if you keep your sleeping mask on until the last possible second. (Those meetings could have just been emails, anyway.) For those moments you need to hop on a video chat with your boss or run an errand in the middle of the day, though, your pajamas aren’t going to cutting it.

To that end, we found work-from-home outfits that are just as comfy as pajamas ― but way more stylish.

Check them out:

1
Rivet & Thread Daisy Embroidered Vintage Shrunken Tee
Madewell
Find it for $65 at Madewell.
2
Everlane Luxe Cotton Crop Tee
Everlane
Find it for $45 at Everlane.
3
Madewell Raw-Edge Henley Tee
Madewell
Find it for $45 at Madewell.
4
Lou & Grey Fluid Twill Shirt
Nordstrom
Find it on sale for $47 at Nordstrom .
5
Ella Mara Shirley Textured Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
6
Ava & Viv Plus Size Ankle Jogger Pants
Target
Find them on sale for $17 at Target.
7
Halogen Ponte Knit Top
Nordstrom
Find it for $59 at Nordstrom.
8
ModCloth At Ease Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
ModCloth
Find them for $49 at ModCloth. They come in plus sizes, too.
9
Samantha Dru Jordan Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
10
Halogen Core Knit Pants (Plus Size)
Nordstrom Rack
Get them for $30 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
Ava & Viv Plus Size Wide Leg Knit Pants
Target
Find them at Target for $25.
12
Madewell Mockneck Tunic Top In Stripe
Madewell
Find it for $55 at Madewell.
13
Allen Schwartz Yeal Draped Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $83 at Nordstrom Rack.
14
& Other Stories Embroidered T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Find it for $39 at & Other Stories.
15
Universal Standard Rhine V Neck Color Block Cuff Top
Universal Standard
Find it for $60 at Universal Standard. It comes in plus sizes, too.
16
Saturday/Sunday Chevron Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
17
Free People Snow Drop Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $60 at Nordstrom Rack.
18
Who What Wear Plus Size High Neck Ruffle Detail Sweatshirt
Target
Find it on sale for $21 at Target.
19
ModCloth Charm School Long Sleeve Cardigan
ModCloth
Find it for $49 at ModCloth.
20
Anthropologie Georgina Hooded Cardigan
Anthropologie
Find it on sale for $70, plus 25% off, at Anthropologie.
21
Michael Stars Oversized Lace-Up Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $80 at Nordstrom Rack.
22
Who What Wear Striped Puff Crewneck Tie-Dye Sweatshirt
Target
Find it for $30 at Target. It comes in plus sizes, too.
23
Topshop Weekend Tee
Nordstrom
Find it for $18 at Nordstrom.
24
H By Bordeaux Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Pullover
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $20 at Nordstrom Rack.
25
Out From Under Jojo Oversized Essential Thermal Button-Front Top #4 Out From Under Jojo Oversized Essential Thermal Button-Front Top
Urban Outfitters
Find it on sale for $30 at Urban Outfitters.
26
Everlane Italian GoWeave Easy Pant
Everlane
Find them for $98 at Everlane.
27
Everlane Short-Sleeve Waffle Crew
Everlane
Find it for $28 at Everlane.
