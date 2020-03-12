HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You won't feel dressed down at all when you have these work from home outfits on.

Getting ready for a workday isn’t easy, especially if your 9-to-5 is all business and no casual.

You probably start the day scrambling to check that there’s nothing in your teeth, your to-go coffee cup is sealed, your keys and MetroCard are in your bag and that what you’re wearing is wrinkle-free.

So when you get the chance to work from home, you’d be forgiven if you keep your sleeping mask on until the last possible second. (Those meetings could have just been emails, anyway.) For those moments you need to hop on a video chat with your boss or run an errand in the middle of the day, though, your pajamas aren’t going to cutting it.

To that end, we found work-from-home outfits that are just as comfy as pajamas ― but way more stylish.