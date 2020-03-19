So, whether you’ve been missing the occasional happy hour drink or two, or want a wine and charcuterie board for a night in front of your laptop since you’ve been social distancing, there are alcohol delivery services that’ll bring the bar to your couch.
From Winc to Saucey, here alcohol delivery services that’ll get drinks to your door:
With Winc, which is a wine membership club, you get four bottles of wine sent to you each month. When you sign up for the service, you take a quiz that asks you six questions about your preferences — like how you drink your coffee, what you think of citrus, and whether you like mushrooms. Then, you can rate the wines you receive to get different recommendations the next time.
The drinks come to you with Drizly, which lets you choose beers, wines and liquors from your local liquor store. Once you order, your alcohol should arrive at your door in less than an hour. You can also add extras to your delivery like snacks, mixers, ice and soda.
Saucey lets you pick from different wines, beers and spirits from merchants nearby, which can mostly be delivered in half an hour or less. Currently, Saucey's offering no delivery fees so you can make that margarita without having to spend a minimum.
While you might have heard of FreshDirect, you might not know FoodKick, which delivers quick meal hacks, chilled wine and other local products that only the local grocery near you has. The service currently only serves Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. You have to spend at least $30, but with your first order, you can get 30 days of free deliveries. (Usually it's a fee of $5). You might just get in the spirit with these spirits.
While you might have ordered from Postmates to get takeout from your favorite Thai restaurant, the delivery service also can bring booze right to your door, too. It works the same way that food orders do: Type in your address and pick from nearby places that sell wines, beers, champagnes and spirits. The alcohol usually can be delivered in under an hour.
Cheers to that: Last year, Instacart expanded its delivery service to include alcohol, too. If you don't know, Instacart deliveries groceries to your door. Orders can take as little as an hour to arrive. You can choose from stores like Wegmans and Costco. A personal shopper will pick out your items and you can schedule a time for your groceries (and alcohol) to arrive.