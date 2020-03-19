HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

sveta_zarzamora via Getty Images Looking for a wine, beer, or spirits delivery service near you that won't break the bank? Check out our guide to the top alcohol delivery services below.

It’s a sign of the times we’re living in right now: Alcohol delivery services are actually thriving in major cities like New York and Chicago. (Guess the Guinness is foaming and flowing these days.)

Alcohol delivery services like Drizly have seen sales go up, according to a report from Grub Street, as more and more restaurants and bars are closing or moving to only offering takeout. In New York City, Drizly orders have risen more than 450 percent in the past few days, the company told Grub Street. That’s a lot of people looking to satisfy their happy hour needs.

With grocery stores and grocery delivery services trying to keep up with the demand, some shoppers are turning to takeout and delivery to get their dinner, too. So far, the experts HuffPost has spoken to agree that it’s still safe to order out right now if you take basic precautions like not physically touching your delivery person and washing your hands frequently. (Just remember to tip your delivery person well!)

So naturally, as people are stocking up on essentials for every room in their homes (especially kitchens and bathrooms), liquor stores have seen long lines and sales boosts on booze.

So, whether you’ve been missing the occasional happy hour drink or two, or want a wine and charcuterie board for a night in front of your laptop since you’ve been social distancing, there are alcohol delivery services that’ll bring the bar to your couch.