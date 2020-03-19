HuffPost Finds

The Best Alcohol Delivery Services To Get You Through Social Distancing

The White Claws are out — these alcohol delivery services will get you through your days and nights in.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Looking for a wine, beer, or spirits delivery service near you that won't break the bank? Check out our guide to the top alcohol delivery services below.
Looking for a wine, beer, or spirits delivery service near you that won't break the bank? Check out our guide to the top alcohol delivery services below.

It’s a sign of the times we’re living in right now: Alcohol delivery services are actually thriving in major cities like New York and Chicago. (Guess the Guinness is foaming and flowing these days.)

Alcohol delivery services like Drizly have seen sales go up, according to a report from Grub Street, as more and more restaurants and bars are closing or moving to only offering takeout. In New York City, Drizly orders have risen more than 450 percent in the past few days, the company told Grub Street. That’s a lot of people looking to satisfy their happy hour needs.

With grocery stores and grocery delivery services trying to keep up with the demand, some shoppers are turning to takeout and delivery to get their dinner, too. So far, the experts HuffPost has spoken to agree that it’s still safe to order out right now if you take basic precautions like not physically touching your delivery person and washing your hands frequently. (Just remember to tip your delivery person well!)

So naturally, as people are stocking up on essentials for every room in their homes (especially kitchens and bathrooms), liquor stores have seen long lines and sales boosts on booze.

In pro tips you need: The best wine delivery deal we’ve seen so far comes from Winc, where you can get 40% off an order of four bottles. (Might we recommend adding the Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc or the Lost Poet Red Blend to your order?)

So, whether you’ve been missing the occasional happy hour drink or two, or want a wine and charcuterie board for a night in front of your laptop since you’ve been social distancing, there are alcohol delivery services that’ll bring the bar to your couch.

From Winc to Saucey, here alcohol delivery services that’ll get drinks to your door:

1
Winc
Winc
With Winc, which is a wine membership club, you get four bottles of wine sent to you each month. When you sign up for the service, you take a quiz that asks you six questions about your preferences — like how you drink your coffee, what you think of citrus, and whether you like mushrooms. Then, you can rate the wines you receive to get different recommendations the next time.

Currently, Winc is offering $20 off, or 40% off, four bottles of wine. We recommend adding the Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc and the Lost Poet Red Blend to your order.
2
Drizly
Drizly
The drinks come to you with Drizly, which lets you choose beers, wines and liquors from your local liquor store. Once you order, your alcohol should arrive at your door in less than an hour. You can also add extras to your delivery like snacks, mixers, ice and soda.
3
Saucey
Saucey
Saucey lets you pick from different wines, beers and spirits from merchants nearby, which can mostly be delivered in half an hour or less. Currently, Saucey's offering no delivery fees so you can make that margarita without having to spend a minimum.
4
FoodKick by FreshDirect
FoodKick
While you might have heard of FreshDirect, you might not know FoodKick, which delivers quick meal hacks, chilled wine and other local products that only the local grocery near you has. The service currently only serves Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. You have to spend at least $30, but with your first order, you can get 30 days of free deliveries. (Usually it's a fee of $5). You might just get in the spirit with these spirits.
5
Postmates
Postmates
While you might have ordered from Postmates to get takeout from your favorite Thai restaurant, the delivery service also can bring booze right to your door, too. It works the same way that food orders do: Type in your address and pick from nearby places that sell wines, beers, champagnes and spirits. The alcohol usually can be delivered in under an hour.
6
Instacart
Instacart
Cheers to that: Last year, Instacart expanded its delivery service to include alcohol, too. If you don't know, Instacart deliveries groceries to your door. Orders can take as little as an hour to arrive. You can choose from stores like Wegmans and Costco. A personal shopper will pick out your items and you can schedule a time for your groceries (and alcohol) to arrive.
shoppableFoodshoppinghome hacksfinds home