More Families Of Astroworld Victims Decline Travis Scott's Funeral Costs Offer

Valerie Cortinas Fisher, a lawyer for the family of 23-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, said her clients are grieving and have yet to consider Scott’s offer.

Peña’s family, who is from Laredo, Texas, traveled to Houston on Monday to visit a memorial site near where the concert was held.

Maria de los Angeles Peña, Rodolfo Peña’s mother, remembered her son a joyful person who loved life and was a good student.

“I want to say to the world, take care of your children, pray for them, watch where they go, and Travis Scott, God bless him. How there is earthly law, there is also divine law,” she said.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila, said in an email Tuesday he had received a voicemail from a lawyer who was not Petrocelli making an offer for funeral expenses.

“The offer made didn’t warrant a response,” Buzbee said.

Attorneys for the families of others who died at the festival did not immediately return emails or calls seeking comment.

Scott and the event organizers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police. No timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.

