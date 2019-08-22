Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Back-To-School Season

"The first day of school is singlehandedly keeping the tiny chalkboard industry alive."

Back-to-school season is a chaotic time for parents. You have to shop for school supplies, establish new routines, deal with neglected summer reading lists and figure out a way to get suddenly sleepy kids out of bed in the morning.

Naturally, many parents have aired their grievances (and found the humor in the madness) on Twitter. Here are 35 funny tweets about back-to-school season.

Kidsbest parenting tweetsBack To Schoolshoppingbest tweets