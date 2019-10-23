Watch This Guy Accidentally Blow Up His Entire Yard While Trying To Kill Some Bugs

A man in Brazil turned part of his backyard upside down in a misguided attempt to kill some bugs.

“My wife complained that there were a lot of roaches invading our garden,” Cesar Schmitz told FocusOn News, according to The New York Post. “She is scared of them and begged me to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all.”

Schmitz poured some gasoline into the hole, then started tossing matches into it. Nothing happened at first. But after a couple of false starts:

Naturally, the moment has already been given the remix treatment:

I just felt like this was missing something... pic.twitter.com/MV7vU4jxa6 — Evan Sandhoefner (@EvanSandhoefner) October 20, 2019

Despite the big boom, Schmitz didn’t kill all of the bugs: One can be seen in the video scurrying away after the blast.