“This bag is great for traveling: it’s narrow and the slim shape provides an easy fit for backpacks. Yet, it provides a number of compartments and works as a cross-body bag, too. Highly recommended.” — Susan Genden

“The Baggallini Go Bag is perfect for travel and all-day outings when you need to carry the most important stuff that is normally in your purse. Although it is good-sized, it won’t hold everything, but that’s the point. The various compartments keep things organized and accessible. It is very lightweight, and the fabric appears to be stain- and spot-resistant. The adjustable shoulder strap is plenty long for a comfortable “drop.” The Amazon Warehouse price provided a nice discount, and the purse is the same as if I had paid full price. Very satisfied!” — M.J.P.

“This is an awesome cross body purse. It has wallet that can attach to the inside of the purse while still being accessible. The wallet is lined with something that protects your credit cards from being skimmed inside your purse. Its the perfect size to fit my rx sunglasses and case, my cell phone, car/house keys, lip balm, ink pen, etc. This purse is made with high quality fabrics. I have this purse in bronze and black. The only purse I use now. You won’t regret getting this purse.” — Ms Flip

“I already had this bag in black and liked it so much, I decided to order it in the Shimmer Sterling color for a recent cruise we took. Sterling Shimmer is a versatile color that goes with most everything. I packed both bags in my suitcase to use throughout the cruise for day excursions and evening events. I especially like that each comes with a RDIF wallet which is tethered to the inside of the bag. The wallet can be used as a wristlet, and I was able to carry my phone in it when I wasn’t using the bag. The phone pocket on the outside of the bag is extremely convenient and having my phone handy allowed me to take the photos I wanted to at a moment’s notice. The inside pockets are great for storing reading glasses and/or sunglasses. All in all, the bag was an essential for my trip.” — Pizza