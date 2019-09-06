Bahamas Cruise Line Offers Free Evacuations For Those Stranded By Hurricane Dorian

People stranded by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas will soon be able to board a free ride to safety.

The Grand Celebration cruise liner will shuttle food and water supplies, volunteers, first responders and evacuees to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday evening.

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line told CNN it would offer Bahamians a free journey back to Florida on Friday provided they have proper documents. The Palm Beach Post reported that anyone with a valid passport or visa would be allowed to evacuate on the ship.

“We felt like we had to do this for the people of the Bahamas and the island of Grand Bahama, especially given our history with the island,” CEO Oneil Khosa told CNN.

The cruise ship will reportedly be the first ship allowed to dock at Freeport to deliver personnel and supplies before making the journey back to Florida with evacuees. The boat can carry up to 1,900 people.

In 2017, the Federal Emergency Management Agency chartered the same ship to assist with Hurricane Irma relief.

The Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise lines are also assisting with relief efforts, delivering provisions and donations to the islands. Both liners will donate at least $1 million to relief efforts, according to news releases.

Bahamas Paradise has requested donations of items, including canned food, water, first-aid kits, hygiene products and mosquito repellant, which can be dropped off at its Florida warehouse in Riviera Beach.