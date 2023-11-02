Ben Carson Defends Donald Trump By Comparing Him To Al Capone

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Housing Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday said infamous gangster Al Capone is proof that the Department of Justice is out to get Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

Carson tried to make the connection to CNN’s Abby Phillip in an eyebrow-raising conversation about why Carson still endorses the ex-president for 2024 when so many from his administration do not. “What are they seeing that you’re not seeing?” Phillip asked.

“I think the better question is, what are they not seeing,” Carson replied. “If we allow our Justice Department to be weaponized, we will have lost something very precious and important.”

Phillip said, “But what evidence do you have that the Justice Department has been weaponized against Trump specifically? There’s no evidence of that.”

Carson answered, “Well, let’s put it this way. Al Capone, who was a notorious killer, had one indictment, and Donald Trump has four indictments. That would tell you something right there.”

Phillip quickly pushed back. “I don’t think that’s evidence of anything except that Donald Trump has allegedly committed conduct that has resulted in indictments,” she said.