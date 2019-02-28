HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Airbnbs In Santos, Brazil

Here's where to travel for spring break 2019.

The travel experts at Airbnb released their list of the top-trending spring travel destinations for 2019, and some of the results are surprising.

The data from Airbnb looks at the percentage of growth in spring travel bookings compared to last year and highlights the stand-out destinations. Airbnb’s No. 1 trending destination for spring travel is Monterrey, Mexico, a city located in the country’s northeast corner that’s known for its culture, food and history. Spring bookings on Airbnb in the city increased 678 percent from last year.

Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the No. 2 destination for spring travel this year, and Santos, Brazil, snagged the No. 3 spot, with bookings increasing more than 432 percent year-over-year. Santos is a coastal city in southern Brazil that’s known for its wide beaches, coffee trade and preserved historic district. There’s even a coffee museum, the Museu do Café, that explores the history of Brazilian coffee and offers barista classes. Talk about a coffee lover’s dream destination.

So you can spend less time planning your next vacay and more time looking forward to it, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Airbnbs in Santos, São Paulo, Brazil. Take a look below:

1
This sleek and modern apartment in a great location — from $67/night
Airbnb
This place is in the district of Gonzaga, an area known for its restaurants, bars and nightlife, and is ideal for getting around without a car. It has everything you'll need, from automatic shutdown lighting and AC to a bar and wine cellar. Learn more about this Airbnb.
2
A place with an infinity pool worth staying home for — from $53/night
Airbnb
This entire apartment can comfortably host up to five people, but it's ideally for families with kiddos who need room to run and play in the complex's swimming pool, spa with saunas, a gym and a playground — all with a seaside view, of course. Learn more about this Airbnb.
3
This studio with a view — from $61/night
Airbnb
Located on the top floor of a 37-story beachside apartment building, this studio can comfortably accommodate up to four people. It's a good location for families because it has two pools, a children's room, a sauna and a fitness center. Learn more about this Airbnb.
4
This airy apartment with a view of the mountains — from $37/night
Airbnb
This newly renovated apartment is located on the top floor, with sweeping views of the beach and mountains. It's well-equipped with everything you'd expect from an accommodation, as well as a washing machine! Learn more about this Airbnb.
5
This loft surrounded by ocean views and forest — from $53/night
Airbnb
This beautiful loft has floor-to-ceiling windows with a gorgeous view of the surrounding sea, sky, city and forest. Learn more about this Airbnb.
6
This Porchat Island apartment with views of the sea — from $21/night
Airbnb
Surrounded by cliffside views of the ocean, this apartment is big enough to hold up to five guests comfortably, and it is walking distance to all of the essentials: markets, pharmacies, banks, restaurants and more. Learn more about this Airbnb.
7
This high-end apartment by the sea — from $120/night
Airbnb
This apartment is large enough to comfortably sleep eight guests, so it's ideal for large families, parties or groups of friends on vacation. It has a luxury balcony with a grill facing the pool area and sea, and it has access to a heated pool, gym, sauna, playroom, park, games room, court, woods and more. Learn more about this Airbnb.
8
A cozy home away from home — from $37/night
Airbnb
For travelers who like a space that feels homey, this apartment is just the thing. Plus, it now has AC in the living room and bedroom. Learn more about this Airbnb.
9
This sleek space with a stunning pool — from $75/night
Airbnb
Large enough to accommodate five people, this 20th-floor apartment includes a recreation area with a pool, gym, game room, barbecue and play area for the kids. Plus, it's only a distance to the beach. Learn more about this Airbnb.
10
This cozy studio with a beachside view — from $40/night
Airbnb
Perfect for the couple that wants a home base location close to everything — restaurants, bus stop, supermarkets and more — this studio has everything you'll need in a bright and cheerful space. Learn more about this Airbnb.
