10 Of The Best Back Massagers You'll Probably Become Obsessed With

A shiatsu massage chair pad

"My personal opinion is that I underpaid for this product. First, my order arrived safely packaged and in a timely manner. Second, thankfully, is that it was SO easy to go from the box to use! No assembly, everything made sense and was packaged nicely. It's not too heavy, and I was able to transfer it from the box to the couch in no time, and I was in it within three minutes of opening the package. Then, it was bliss. The instructions say to use it for 15 minutes at a time, and at first, I thought, 'Snort, yeah right.' Well, that's the perfect amount of time, because this chair is THOROUGH!If you're sensitive though, take note, this is a rather strong massager. The air option on the back and sides is HEAVEN. If you're looking at another model that doesn't have that feature, reconsider, the side squeeze is bliss. It's subtle but oh-so-nice. All in all, I would say that my only regret with this purchase is that I didn't make it sooner." — Amazon Customer