10 Of The Best Back Massagers You'll Probably Become Obsessed With

A surprisingly powerful cordless handheld back massager
"I have a pinched nerve in my back and there are days when there is literally fire running down the side of my thigh. I had a massager with two heads that plugged in, but it was so heavy it was hard to use on myself. I decided to try this one because of the single head. I never noticed it was charge-based/cordless. I was immediately worried it wouldn’t be powerful enough to help with my pain. Well, I can tell you my fears were completely unjustified. This little unit is just perfect. Light enough that I can control it, powerful enough to work out the pain radiating down my thigh."
—Surprise Oma
A Zyllion shiatsu back and neck massager
With nearly 30,000 5-star reviews, I'm far from the only one who is obsessed with this life-changing heated back massager. I purchased this Zyllion shiatsu back and neck massager FIVE years ago and it's still going strong. I usually use it while I'm in bed reading or on the couch watching TV. The best part is being able to move it around to work on different parts of your body. Need an upper back massage? No problem. Lower back? Sure. How about calves? Yep! Thighs? Obvi. There's really no going wrong with this little Zyllion shiatsu back and neck massager. Plus, it heats up to really knead into your muscles. I'm in love.Get it from Amazon for $64.95 (originally $99.95; available in three colors).
A Resteck deep tissue neck and back massager with spots for your hands to rest
"The Resteck heated back massager is fantastic. I purchased it a month ago and have used it almost every day. I have neck and back pain and this massager has been super at relieving the tension. I also have migraines and use the massager very lightly on my scalp – it is amazing how good it feels.
I did a lot of research before purchasing it and chose this massager because the quality is excellent for a reasonable price, it includes a nice duffel bag, comes with a car adapter, has a sleek appearance, has three speed/intensity levels, and I like the soft fabric that covers the massaging nodes. I’m so pleased with the Resteck that I plan on purchasing it again as a gift. I highly recommend Resteck." —Melanee Willenbrecht
A handheld back massager with 10 interchangeable massage heads and 32 adjustable speed levels
"This massage gun's very lightweight and sleek design makes it really easy to get most parts of the body. Other massage guns are clunky and would make my arm hurt to hold up for a long time but I don't have that issue with this. I also love the 32 different speed intensities, you can genuinely feel each gradual increase. 1 is gentle enough for my neck and doesn't give me a headache as other massage guns would, and I only need 15–20 to get deep muscles like my lower back and thighs. I've been in physical therapy for a few months and this feels exactly like a professional massage gun! I really can't believe how well this works for the price.
Make sure you read the manual and follow the charging instructions before the first use though. A big perk to this massage gun over others is the 'THUMB' attachment. It feels absolutely incredible on the shoulders! It's smaller than the round ball attachment, which makes it really easy to get tight sore spots in the neck and back, too. 100% recommend this life-changing product. I use it EVERY DAY." —Kenny
A shiatsu massage chair pad
"My personal opinion is that I underpaid for this product. First, my order arrived safely packaged and in a timely manner. Second, thankfully, is that it was SO easy to go from the box to use! No assembly, everything made sense and was packaged nicely. It's not too heavy, and I was able to transfer it from the box to the couch in no time, and I was in it within three minutes of opening the package. Then, it was bliss. The instructions say to use it for 15 minutes at a time, and at first, I thought, 'Snort, yeah right.' Well, that's the perfect amount of time, because this chair is THOROUGH! I feel worked over in the BEST way. I've paid this amount for ONE massage before, and the thought that this kind of massage is now available whenever I want almost brings a tear to my eye.
If you're sensitive though, take note, this is a rather strong massager. The air option on the back and sides is HEAVEN. If you're looking at another model that doesn't have that feature, reconsider, the side squeeze is bliss. It's subtle but oh-so-nice. All in all, I would say that my only regret with this purchase is that I didn't make it sooner." —Amazon Customer
A cordless handheld back massager boasting a lightweight design
"I couldn’t be more pleased! As a massage therapist of 13 years, I have avoided using electric massagers until now. I use it in combination with other tools, like gua sha, and the results are fantastic! It cuts the workload on my body in half and my clients get faster relief!" —Natalie
A heated shiatsu back massager pad featuring a vibrating seat massager
Psst, this brand also offers a full-body massager pad
"This heated back massager exceeded my expectations. If I compare it to an expensive, bulky, and heavy massage chair, this pad is much lighter, nicer, and compact. It has the majority of the same functions that you could find with more expensive massage chairs.
The remote is pretty nice. I can set it to massage the exact spot I want to be massaged, which is awesome. The heat function is also, like, the real MVP. It gets warm enough to be really helpful and comforting to my sore muscles. All in all, the price is so cheap for this high quality and innovative chair massager and I love it." —Bezli
A heated HoMedics back massager
"This HoMedics back massager is the best purchase I have ever made for back and neck pain! It has multiple twin head covers, soft, hard and if removed the knobs have heat control! It is long enough for me to use on my own back and neck with a looped handle that other massagers do not have.
And the knobs have an accordion-like connection that allows for movement flow vs. only one position. I started using this every night on my buttocks and hips and sides and obtained so much relief that it was unbelievable!!! The real blessing of this device is the relief I obtain in my neck and shoulders and upper arms and hips and ribs and legs every night. I would give this HoMedics back massager ten stars if I could. I use it every night, and sometimes when preparing for the day." —C. Jackson
A heated full-body vibrating massage mat
"I searched for a new heating pad to replace my 25-year-old one, and I found Snailax, which does both...heat plus massage. While the heat is not adjustable, the massage levels make up for it. I set it up on my lounge chair (can be on any upright or reclining chair, as well as in bed). It's quiet so doesn't interfere with TV or phone calls.
So very relaxing! My son stopped by and tried it...he's ordering one, too. Such an easy to use, easy to move, and easy to store product. Highly recommend." —travel by L
Or a splurge-tacular full-body zero gravity shiatsu massage recliner
"The fight for the chair has begun. I was hesitant about buying this chair but my wife won that argument. The chair arrived in perfect condition. Assembly was easy. The chair looks great and operates perfectly. I am older and this chair gets me moving in the morning. I have a large family and the fight for the chair starts when we gather for Sunday dinners. I looked at chairs in the 3–5 thousand range and this chair competes with anything I tried. I recommend this chair and so do my five kids." —dodgeee
