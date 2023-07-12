ShoppingPrime Day 2023backyardoutdoors

If Your Backyard Has Seen Better Days, Check Out These 31 Deals Before Prime Day Ends

Give everything from your patio to your lawn to your garden a refresh, without spending all the money in your piggy bank.
Melanie Aman, Courtney Lynch, Sally Elshorafa

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
amazon.com
Up to 29% off a mosquito repeller that'll create a 15-foot skeeter-free zone
Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound. We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable! Definitely recommend." —Trusted Customer

Price:$14.21+ (originally $19.99; available in 12 colors and in a two-pack)
2
amazon.com
And 47% off a high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review: "I just moved into a brand new home and the neighborhood is being built where preserves used to be in south Florida so naturally bugs are always going to be an issue here, but with ongoing construction in the neighborhood with large dumpsters and port-a-potties being used by the crews, in addition to the usual mosquitoes, it was hard to sit in my back yard without flies annoying me as well. This is the first time I've tried a bug zapper, but I needed to do something! Thankfully, this product is exactly what I needed! It was affordable and has been going strong for about a month now. I keep it plugged it at all times and while I know this area will never be bug free, I rarely notice flies anymore and definitely take a bit of sick pleasure when I hear that zapping sound go off like crazy when the sun starts to set!" —Todd H.

Price:$31.98 (originally $59.99)
3
amazon.com
Up to 20% off a hanging curved lounge chair
Promising review: "The only problem I have with this chair is that I only have one of them and the whole family now fights over it! Seriously, it is THAT comfortable and relaxing. Pretty easy to put together. My husband got it all assembled in less than an hour and then proceeded to open up a beer and fall asleep in it next to the pool, HA! I like to take my laptop out with me and work in it as the moveable umbrella shades my screen. Love love LOVE it!!" —Erin S

Price: $183.99+ (originally $229.99; available in nine colors)
4
amazon.com
Up to 30% off a zero gravity lounge chair
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my father because his back always hurts. He loves it; it really stretches his back out and he’s able to relax outside. Definitely a great buy, I don’t regret getting it for him for Father’s Day." —Darian

Price: $87.99+ (originally $109.99; available in 15 colors/styles)
5
amazon.com
24% off a robot lawn mower
Promising review: "I have to say I was skeptical with buying the Worx Landroid over the other competitors due to it being so cheap (relative). Set up took me about four hours to lay 1,000 linear feet (had to buy more from Lowes) but it very straight forward and a breeze. The mower currently has cut 60 miles and has run for 80 hours with very minimal hiccups. My yard looks like carpet and no areas require touch up due to the fact that this mower gets right up to the edge. My yard is relatively flat (.45 acres of grass) and open with no obstacles. I highly recommend this guy and saving your money over the other guys!" —Jeremy

Price: $1,138.75 (originally $1,499.99)
6
Amazon
28% off a smokeless wood-burning firepit f
Simply place the bonfire on the included stand and flip the ring and it's ready to use. It also has a removable base plate and ash pan for easy cleaning *and* a carrying case so you can take it with you when you go camping.

Promising review: "OMGAAAAAAAAW I LOVE MY SOLO STOVE. I have been eyeballing this brand since I saw them on Shark Tank. HOLY COW... They really made a low to zero smoke portable fire pit and now I own it and I am [over the moon] about it. Now that I own the thing, I see the brilliant design in action and I am so impressed. The stove funnels smoke away from the flames. The smoke is light and kind of drifts away unnoticed. It doesn't need a ton of wood to burn a nice hot fire. It comes with a carrying case, which I didn't know, so I returned the one I bought. It's lightweight and super portable. I am telling you, think about whether or not you want a gas firepit and while you're pondering it, BUY A SOLO STOVE. It is going to blow your mind." —Shopper ST

Price:$249.99 (originally $344.99)
7
amazon.com
34% off a Greenworks cordless lawn mower
Promising review: "This mower was as quiet as a Prius and powerful to cut through a foot of grass. Many reviews complained about the battery life but this wasn’t the case for me. I read in the manual that Greenworks sends the battery to you at only 35–50% charged so I charged it for an hour and it was ready to go. Since my lawn was so thick, I had to set it to the highest setting (which was very easy to adjust with the lever) for the first pass. After that, I lowered it to the fourth setting on the height adjuster and mower again with no battery issues. I have a 2,100-square-foot lawn and had absolutely no issues with the battery as it had half its life left after 45 minutes of mowing. This is a great lawn mower and very easy to maneuver due to the unit being so light. If you’re looking for an electric cordless mower, Greenworks is for you. My lawn is only two months old but for the first cut I was impressed. I can’t wait until my lawn starts to grow thicker and build resiliency so I can start to see better mow lines instead of patches of flat grass." —Randy Jr

Price:$198.83 (originally $299)
8
amazon.com
33% off a pool vacuum plus a $20 off coupon
Promising review: "We are very elderly and are unable to physically take care of many things in our home. The inground pool is one of them. I ordered this cleaner hoping it would help. It was with great trepidation that I opened the box and tried to understand. After I charged it I set it the pool and watched that little bugger for an hour and a half do the work I no longer can do. I had a difficult time opening it the first time to clean it. I have used it twice and can’t praise it enough. Yes, it does not do good in some areas — our pool is irregular shaped — but it gets 95% of it. I have used it twice and am thrilled." —Shirlee Baxendell

Price:$179.99 (originally $299.99; available in black or white — clip the extra $20 off coupon for this price!)
9
amazon.com
Up to 46% off a cordless shear and shrubber trimmer
Promising review: "Great handy tool for those who have no arm strength to use big powerful tools. I got this cute Sun Joe trimmer yesterday and charged it over night. This morning I used the hedge trimmer to trim our honeysuckle hedge. After I trimmed about 60 feet long hedge on one side the battery was still running strong. It was so fun to use it just with one hand or two hands. It cuts the tender shoots really fast. But hard to cut finger thick weed. Since my purpose is to cut the hedge I am really happy with this small handy tool. It is not a powerful trimmer. But really great for small jobs. And you don't get your arm or elbow hurt like after using a powerful trimmer or chainsaw. If you try to cut your lawn with this grass shear please be really patient. It is really like cutting your hair." —peter pan

Price:$23.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in three colors)
10
amazon.com
34% off some weatherproof outdoor string lights
Promising review: "I live in Arizona where we get monsoons (harsh winds with intense rain) and since I've bought these I've had two monsoons and the bulbs somehow are all still working! I did recently accidentally hit a bulb throwing my dogs ball in the yard and one bulb went out (my fault obviously) but it's awesome they included four replacement bulbs. As for the brightness, they aren't too bright or too dull, which is exactly what I was looking for. If you're looking for something with mellow not overpowering backyard lighting that still light up your yard, these are definitely it :)" —Nanzilla

Price:$13.28 (originally $19.99)
11
Amazon
26% off an inflatable pool
Promising review: "This pool was perfect for my 1.5-year-old. She is able to stand in it and play. She even puts her hands on the bottom, kicks her feet back, and is learning to swim. Both my husband and I were able to comfortably sit in this pool and play with our daughter. I highly recommend!" —Mandie Cordisco

Price:$27.74 (originally $37.49)
12
amazon.com
And 20% off *plus* an additional 29% off coupon for an inflatable hot tub with 140 (!) bubble jets
Promising review: "We love our Coleman Saluspa! It was fairly easy to set up, super easy maintenance and care. Took a couple of days to get up to temperature, but doesn’t take long to get from 95 to 104 when we turn it up. Soft, padded bottom is comfortable to sit on and the sides are more sturdy than we expected. Great purchase for us!" —Kari Iglesias

Price:$369.19 (originally $649.99)
13
Amazon
30% off a wooden swing set
Promising review: "My dad and husband put this swing set together in record time considering the many beer breaks that were taken building this. It took about six hours all together. Probably could do it in four if you're super motivated and you take no breaks lol. Easy to put together and simple instructions. The guys did say that sometimes the diagrams on the instructions were confusing but it was mostly easy. My 2-year-old son loves it. Not sure if I would recommend for bigger kids." —Caitlin Blanco

Price:$278.99 (originally $399)
14
amazon.com
Up to 36% off a double hammock
Promising review: "It is the perfect size for two people or just yourself. It is nice to have the cover and pillow to easily take off or put on. It is also nice to be able to use it either way, with or without the cover. Easily assembled. Took less that five minutes to put it all up. Also the cover and pillow is washable! Could easily take apart and put away or take it on a trip with you." —cat lover

Price:$127.89+ (originally $199.89+; available in 12 colors)
15
amazon.com
Up to 29% off a spacious deck box
Promising review: "This deck box meets all my needs. It is light and easy to move. It took only 10 minutes to assemble. I put it in the backyard for a week and it works well to protect my stuffs from the sunshine. The storage room is big enough for me. I can put cushions, pumps and water pipes in it. The box really helps keep my backyard clean. I will highly recommend this deck box." —Zichao Fu

Price: $49.89+ (originally $69.99+; available in four sizes)
16
amazon.com
20% off an expandable wall gardening system
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life?! I have always grown herbs and had a garden the traditional way (in pots or in a garden bed). I love these because my husband and I travel a lot, so we're able to hook these babies up to a water source and timer...and voila!!!! Plants are stayin' alive! I bought three panels, but am going to order more and do a whole wall of the house." —Yee Jensen

Price: $79.20 (originally $110 — clip the extra 20% off coupon for this price!)
17
amazon.com
Up to 28% off a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights f
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ

Price:$28.08+ (originally $33.95+; available in three colors)
18
amazon.com
20% off a stylish outdoor mat
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this outdoor rug! The size was perfect for my outdoor patio, and the texture is also durable for outdoor elements. It really made my outdoor patio furniture and decor POP." —K. Beez

Price:$23.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in five sizes and five colors)
19
amazon.com
28% off a 10-foot offset patio umbrella made with water-repellant fabric and built-in UV protection
Promising review: "When my previous offset umbrella bit the dust, I was shocked at how expensive a replacement would be. I found this one, much less expensive than the rest, and decided to give it a try. I've been using it for almost 4 months and am very happy. I was initially worried because the brake on the pole and the movable sleeve were plastic, but they are sturdy. The umbrella has a strap you can wrap around the pole on windy days. It also has a strap to wrap around the umbrella when it's closed (no more using a bungee like on my previous umbrella). It seems well-designed, a good value." —Maggie

Price:$101.15 (originally $139.99; available in seven colors)
20
amazon.com
Up to 38% off a weatherproof fan
Promising review: "One awesome fan for our outdoor patio. We were shocked at how much air this pushes. Mounted easily. Love that it can be outside in the weather. Helps majorly in keeping cool outside in NC heat!" —kat

Price: $85.50+ (originally $124.99+; available in three sizes).
21
amazon.com
Up to 31% off a side table that offers hidden storage for ice and drinks.
Promising review: "I had low expectations for this actually keeping drinks cold, but figured it would work for a few hours by the pool. To my surprise, it still had ice in it the next morning. Really like this table and will probably buy at least one to replace the old glass/metal side tables we have by the pool." —The Dude

Price:$68.76+ (originally $89.99+; available in two colors — don't forgot to clip the $20 off coupon for the gray colorway)
22
amazon.com
Up to 26% off a set of two 10-inch hanging pots
Promising review: "I really love these hanging planters. Highly recommended. Lightweight, modern, and has drainage holes!" —thelma marie hart

Price: $19.99 (originally $26.99; available in two sizes and five colors.
23
amazon.com
43% off an electric lawn edger
Promising review: "My driveway edges were growing all over the cement. There was not a straight line or edge anywhere. My weeder was not strong enough for the job. Most was crab grass in bunches and it was too hard for my weeder to gut it out. This little monster machine took care of business. Although the job was messy and dirty this thing cut right through everything. We are in a drought in Ohio and the ground is like cement and very dry. This edger did the job. Now I will only have to use the weeder for light touchups. I am a single woman 68 years old and had no problem using this edger." —Rojan Alexander

Price:$73.49 (originally $129.99)
24
amazon.com
Up to 34% off a propane patio heater
Promising review: "This thing puts out lots of heat, but way the heck up in the air! You ideally need to be able to capture that rising heat with a ceiling fan and a 12-foot metal roof. It's not for a smaller covered patio. With the hood, which is a yard or more wide, it's basically 8 feet tall. Don't put it anywhere near the eave of your house! It's best used by the pool or in an outdoor patio with nothing flammable overhead closer than 12 feet high." —Pod

Price:$85.54+ (originally $129.88+; available in four colors and a stainless steel or powder-coated style).
25
amazon.com
62% off an adorable garden gnome
Promising review: "I’m just delighted with this little guy! He seems to be well-made and he is nicely painted. There’s good detail in his face and his beard. I will be looking for this brand in the future. It was well packaged." —Happy Camper in Millville

Price:$11.35 (originally $29.99)
26
Amazon
38% off a Miracle-Gro Garden Feeder that attaches right to your hose
Promising review: "Miracle Gro’s newly designed feeder attaches to your garden hose. Just drop in a pre-measured bag of fertilizer, turn on your water, and your plants will thank you! The feeder has a trigger that you control or lock it in place for consistent feeding. No cleanup! No measuring! I water with it every two weeks and after just one month I’m already seeing a vast improvement! You will too!" —Ray Doty

Price:$12.40 (originally $16.99)
27
Amazon
And up to 25% off a flexible garden hose (plus another 20% off!)
Promising review: "I absolutely love this hose! It is so easy to move around the yard without being kinked or hung out on things in the yard. It is so lightweight, no more wrestling with the garden hose just to water my plants! And, I can easily roll it up after each use! I am so happy to finally find a hose to easily water my plants with no hassle! Also, I tell all my friends about my discovery in not having to wrestle with a hose, ever! Thank you so much for this creative invention in hose design!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $34.39+ (originally $59.99+; available in four sizes — clip the 20% off coupon for this price!)
28
amazon.com
60% off a three-tier fountain
Promising review: "Great price, great product, very easy to put together. Looks great in my backyard. Oh and it sounds amazing also." —Colleen Swink

Price:$27.95 (originally $69.99)
29
amazon.com
Up to 32% off an Adirondack chair
Promising review: "Chairs arrived with quality packaging. Instructions are easy to follow, and chairs are easy to assemble. I am a 59-year-old female and assembled solo. All predrilled holes were accurate and stability pin fit perfect. The first chair took two hours, the second a hour. They do not wobble and they are study. I purchased the green and true green to blend with natural shady tree setting. I am happy with my purchase and prior to purchase I conducted lots of research on Adirondack chairs." —Laura Langston

Price:$135.99+ (originally $169.99+; available in 34 colors and two styles)
30
amazon.com
58% off a Cutter backyard bug control spray
Promising review: "I stay in Texas, so the bugs are extremely bad mosquitoes, the flies OMG. You just cannot get rid of the bugs. Well, it’s my first time using it. I sat outside for the first time since buying this in the yard and the bugs were gone. Not sure if I need to use it every other day or every day that I’m going to be outside, but it did work, and it’s only like $10 so you can’t beat that." —Ebbieplus31

Price:$7.11 (originally $16.99)
31
amazon.com
41% off a hammock chair
Promising review: "No assembly required, super easy to put up, and adds so much character to our backyard. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5ft tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." —Amazon Customer

Price:$40.99 (originally $69.99; available in three colors)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Cliganic 10-pack mosquito repellent bracelets (20% off)

These Are The Most Unexpected Bestsellers That Took Off On Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE