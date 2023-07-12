If Your Backyard Has Seen Better Days, Check Out These 31 Deals Before Prime Day Ends

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
Up to 29% off a mosquito repeller that'll create a 15-foot skeeter-free zone
2
And 47% off a high-voltage bug zapper
3
Up to 20% off a hanging curved lounge chair
4
Up to 30% off a zero gravity lounge chair
5
24% off a robot lawn mower
6
28% off a smokeless wood-burning firepit f
7
34% off a Greenworks cordless lawn mower
8
33% off a pool vacuum plus a $20 off coupon
9
Up to 46% off a cordless shear and shrubber trimmer
10
34% off some weatherproof outdoor string lights
11
26% off an inflatable pool
12
And 20% off *plus* an additional 29% off coupon for an inflatable hot tub with 140 (!) bubble jets
13
30% off a wooden swing set
14
Up to 36% off a double hammock
15
Up to 29% off a spacious deck box
16
20% off an expandable wall gardening system
17
Up to 28% off a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights f
18
20% off a stylish outdoor mat
19
28% off a 10-foot offset patio umbrella made with water-repellant fabric and built-in UV protection
20
Up to 38% off a weatherproof fan
21
Up to 31% off a side table that offers hidden storage for ice and drinks.
22
Up to 26% off a set of two 10-inch hanging pots
23
43% off an electric lawn edger
24
Up to 34% off a propane patio heater
25
62% off an adorable garden gnome
26
38% off a Miracle-Gro Garden Feeder that attaches right to your hose
27
And up to 25% off a flexible garden hose (plus another 20% off!)
28
60% off a three-tier fountain
29
Up to 32% off an Adirondack chair
30
58% off a Cutter backyard bug control spray
31
41% off a hammock chair