These Reasonably Priced Sex Toys Will Deliver Outsized Pleasure

Affordable vibrators, couples massagers and other pleasing toys you’ll love just in time for Valentine's Day.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

An<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhellocake.com%2Fproducts%2Flittle-sucker" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" air suction toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhellocake.com%2Fproducts%2Flittle-sucker" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> air suction toy</a>, a<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Fvibe-personal-massager" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" flutter tip personal massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Fvibe-personal-massager" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> flutter tip personal massager</a> and a rechargeable <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fsex-toys%2Fvibrators%2Frabbit-vibrators%2Fp%2Flovehoney-dream-rabbit-rechargeable-silicone-warming-vibrator%2Fa47148g84566.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rabbit toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=63d1b0e7e4b0c2b49ada13f2&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fsex-toys%2Fvibrators%2Frabbit-vibrators%2Fp%2Flovehoney-dream-rabbit-rechargeable-silicone-warming-vibrator%2Fa47148g84566.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Rabbit toy</a>.
An air suction toy, a flutter tip personal massager and a rechargeable Rabbit toy.

Sex toys, while they have many positive attributes, are not known for their affordable price points. In some cases, the stimulating landscape of whirring, thrusting and sucking gadgets can set you back up to $250 a pop –– not a very accessible number for the horny and curious.

Now that Valentine’s Day is near, your curiosity might be extra piqued while your wallet is experiencing some performance anxiety. Lucky for us all, there’s a robust array of toys under the $50 mark, many of which have gone on sale just in time for the romantic holiday.

If a tight budget is preventing you from partaking in all the fun, then buckle up: Just ahead, we rounded up a titillating collection of toys meant to satisfy a number of desires and scenarios from couple intimacy to solo play. And the sexiest part? Nothing is over $50.

1
Lovehoney
A rechargeable Rabbit-style vibrator
Modeled after the ever-classic Rabbit toy, this USB-rechargeable vibe features a flexible shaft that's ergonomically designed to stimulate the G-spot and has a separate motor for external arousal. It's also completely waterproof and offers a warming function in addition to three speeds and six patterns of vibration.
$42.49 at Lovehoney
2
Amazon
The popular Satisfyer Pro 2
A fan-favorite in the world of suction toys, this second generation of the Satisfyer Pro is ergonomically designed and made with incredibly soft body-safe silicone. It uses a series of 11 different intense air pulsations to truly satisfy.
$39.95 at Amazon$39.95 at PinkCherry
3
Maude
A flutter-tip personal massager
This discreet and aesthetically satisfying massager is created by Maude, a sexual wellness brand that believes in the power of simplicity. The vibe is made with 100% platinum-grade silicone that's water-resistant. It has three vibrational speeds to enjoy.
$49 at Maude
4
PinkCherry
A tickling finger vibe
Perfect for partnered or solo play, this tickling finger vibe can be run along erogenous zones, used to target particularly sensitive areas or slipped into others. It can even be used for in-water play. The removable bullet offers 10 powerful vibrational modes and can be conveniently recharged using the USB port.
$20.97 at PinkCherry (originally $29.95)
5
Lovehoney
A mini vibrating wand
You may be familiar with the Hitachi Magic Wand, a famed massage toy that normally costs around $150. Lovehoney's version scales down the iconic design and packs all the vibrating wonders into this rechargeable mini wand. Its smooth, rounded head and flexible neck deliver seven patterns and 10 levels of intensity to nearly anywhere on the body.
$20 at Lovehoney
6
Lovehoney
A vibrating beginner set
This 4-piece vibrator starter kit covers all the beginner's bases: a vibrating bullet, a classic insertable vibrator, a G-spot stimulator and a vibrating egg. Each toy is covered in silky-smooth silicone and emits multiple vibrating intensities and patterns.
$35.99 at Lovehoney (originally $59.99)
7
PinkCherry
A tongue vibe
This ridged flicking toy claims to replicate the feeling of real oral sex, but with the added layer of 12 different pulsing vibrations and 12 possible rhythms to choose from. Covered in a velvety-smooth hypoallergenic silicone and offering 100 minutes of run-time per charge, this toy also can be used in the water.
$41.97 at PinkCherry
8
Tracy's Dog
A G-spot stimulating and suction toy
Simultaneously target two spots at once with this waterproof sucking and vibrating toy. Choose from five sucking patterns and intensities as well as five unique tapping patterns that mimic real penetration. There's even a pre-heated function that will make the toy match your body's own temperature.
$45.99 at Tracy's Dog
9
Babeland
A petite vibrating anal toy
Designed with anal newbies in mind, this waterproof toy features a graduating bubble shape and a removable bullet that sends up to seven vibrational intensities up each bead. The tapered shape ensures comfort and the soft silicone material promises to be easy to clean.
$34.99 at Babeland
10
Dame
A versatile internal and external vibe
The Dip by Dame, a sexologist-founded wellness brand, is a simple and sleek vibrator that gives meaning to the phrase "less is more." Perfect for both internal and external use and coated in silky medical-grade silicone, this waterproof gadget features a ridged tip and five pleasing intensity settings.
$35 at Dame
11
Cake
A compact suction toy
The aptly named Little Sucker offers 360-degree clitoral stimulation and 10 vibration modes that vary in suction and air pulse patterns and intensities. This increasingly popular type of toy usually retails between $60 and $150 from other retailers. As one reviewer put it: "Cake is bringing clitoral stimulation to the masses, and it's about time!!"
$42 at Cake
12
Tracy's Dog
A wearable remote control vibrator
For wearable partnered fun, you might want to give this remote-controlled vibrator a whirl. Its silicone-coated and contoured design is perfect for clitoral stimulation and the maker promises a near-silent operation.
$39.99 at Tracy’s Dog
13
Cake
A double-ended stroking toy
Delightfully squidgy, open-ended and easy to use, the Stroker is a penis toy that's made for solo or partnered masturbation. The interior features two different plush textures, beaded and ribbed, and the skin-safe rubber warms to the body's temperature.
$28 at Cake
