Sex toys, while they have many positive attributes, are not known for their affordable price points. In some cases, the stimulating landscape of whirring, thrusting and sucking gadgets can set you back up to $250 a pop –– not a very accessible number for the horny and curious.

Now that Valentine’s Day is near, your curiosity might be extra piqued while your wallet is experiencing some performance anxiety. Lucky for us all, there’s a robust array of toys under the $50 mark, many of which have gone on sale just in time for the romantic holiday.

If a tight budget is preventing you from partaking in all the fun, then buckle up: Just ahead, we rounded up a titillating collection of toys meant to satisfy a number of desires and scenarios from couple intimacy to solo play. And the sexiest part? Nothing is over $50.