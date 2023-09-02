ShoppinghomeTikTokClothing

These Are The Best Fall New Arrivals At Target, According To TikTok

The latest and most viral drops in women's fall fashion, cozy home decor and more.
A decorative pumpkin <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fglass-figural-pumpkin-spice-candle-orange-threshold%2F-%2FA-87813911" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fglass-figural-pumpkin-spice-candle-orange-threshold%2F-%2FA-87813911" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">candle</a>, a double-zip <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-zip-up-cardigan-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-88119812" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-zip-up-cardigan-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-88119812" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cardigan</a> and a new <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-40oz-stainless-steel-h2-0-flowstate-quencher-tumbler-hearth-hand-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-88247817" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Quencher cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64efd53ae4b0fe066b17bdc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-40oz-stainless-steel-h2-0-flowstate-quencher-tumbler-hearth-hand-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-88247817" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Stanley Quencher cup</a>.
Target
Target has always been a reliable source for legitimately chic yet affordable home goods, decor and clothing, particularly when it comes to the fall season. And apparently TikTok couldn’t agree more.

It may only be a hair past the start of September, yet already my #fyp page is filled with pumpkin spice-laced candles, cozy loungewear, beautiful home neutrals and other new arrivals from Target.

For those eager to get their autumnal Target fix now, before TikTok sells everything out (we’re looking at you, $5 ghost pillow), keep reading to shop the perfect ribbed fall shirt, a stunning pampas grass wreath and the new fall colors of the famed Stanley Quencher cup.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A chic vest and trouser set
Shockingly, this elevated and incredibly stylish set hasn't sold out yet despite being highly sought after on TikTok. The perfectly tailored vest, which comes in three colors in sizes XS-4X, features a collarless design and two functional pockets, while the wide-leg trousers rise comfortably at the waist and drape perfectly down the leg for a flowy and relaxed fit. The trousers are available in six colors and sizes 0-30.
Vest: $25 at TargetPants: $32 at Target
2
Target
A fuzzy yarn lounge set
Made from the fuzziest, snuggliest and softest yarn around, this three-piece loungewear set features a cropped tank, wide-band pants and a pocketed cardigan-style robe (all sold separately). And despite the fabric being snuggly beyond belief, it also promises to be breathable, which makes it a good choice for people who run hot. Each item of this set is available in three colors and sizes XS-XXL.
Robe: $37.99 at TargetTank: $18.99 at TargetPants: $29.99 at Target
3
Target
A framed tranquil river scene
This 9-by-24-inch piece of wall art depicts a tranquil, sepia-toned riverscape, perfect for seamlessly blending into your room's existing color scheme. It comes with sawtooth hardware for hanging and is set in a brown wood-finish frame.
$24.99 at Target
4
Target
A novelty ghost throw pillow
If your local Target has sold out of the fuzzy $5 ghost throw that floated its way into TikTok fame recently, this larger and equally adorable version made from a faux velvet material is a close second. Measuring 16 inches by 18 inches and featuring embroidered eyes and mouth, it's worth grabbing this now before it disappears next.
$35.99 at Target
5
Target
Rustic flour sack kitchen towels
These perfectly rustic and textured-stripe kitchen towels are made from 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton and are fully machine-washable.
Brown: $3.99 at TargetSage: $3.99 at TargetKhaki: $3.99 at Target
6
Target
A pair of suede clog-style mules
Less expensive and nearly identical to Birkenstocks' famed Boston clogs, these comfy mules feature a natural suede finish, anti-slip outer soles, and three colors in women's sizes 5-11 (half sizes included).
$29.99 at Target
7
Target
A pair of stretchy chunky boots
Never again struggle with tall boots that fit too tightly on your calves, because these chunky dress boots feature a stretch-top design that rises to just below the knee. These boots also promise a comfortable wear thanks to the addition of a memory foam insole and a large block heel. They are available in women's sizes 6-12, half sizes included.
$50 at Target
8
Target
A ribbed long-sleeve tee
One TikToker dubbed this shirt "the perfect long sleeve." It features a textured vertical ribbed design and is made from a pre-shrunk and comfort-stretch fabric. It comes in six colors and sizes XS-4X.
$15 at Target
9
Target
A chunky knit throw
This chunky throw is the perfect blanket for cozy season, made from an ultra-soft material with a cable-knit design. It comes in five neutral-perfect colors and measures 60 inches by 50 inches.
$35 at Target
10
Target
A ribbed glass vase
Available in two sizes, this ribbed jug-style vase is perfect for displaying dried bouquets of flowers, a pillar candle or for accenting mantels, shelves, tables and more.
$19.99+ at Target
11
Target
A grass wreath
Perfect for adorning your front door or accenting a wall, this ethereal decorative wreath is made from an arrangement of dried faux pampas-style grass and measures 22 inches in diameter.
$30 at Target
12
Target
Knit pumpkin pillows
These adorable pumpkin pillows come in three fall-perfect colors and feature a knit three-dimensional design and a wrapped jute stem.
$25 at Target
13
Target
A puffed dome backpack
Made from a puffed faux leather-like material, this backpack features multiple organizational pockets, including a laptop and water bottle sleeve, and a cavernous interior pocket. It's available in two sizes: a mini that comes in black or sky blue, and a full size that's available in black or olive green.
Mini size: $25 at TargetFull size: $35 at Target
14
Target
A soft fleece pullover
Available in eight colors and women's sizes XS-4X, this quarter-zip pullover is made from a supremely soft fleece and features a drop-shoulder, bell-sleeve design for a perfectly draped look.
$25 at Target
15
Target
A fall-toned Stanley Quencher cup
The internet's favorite drinking vessel, the Stanley Quencher cup, has officially been released in new fall colorways at Target, including this creamy brown color, a mossy green, sage, cream and more. This 40-ounce insulated tumbler features a double-wall vacuum-insulated design, a rotating lid and an anti-spill top.
$45 at Target
16
Target
Decorative scented pumpkin candles
It's never truly fall until you've bought yourself a new autumnal-scented candle like these that come in adorable pumpkin-shaped vessels. Available in three sizes, this orange glass votive smells like everyone's favorite pumpkin spice, while the white candle is scented like acorn and black pine and features a crackling wood wick.
Orange glass candle: $5+ at TargetCeramic white candle: $15 at Target
17
Target
A chunky double-zip cardigan
This fall-perfect sweater features a large collared design and a double-zip closure so it can be worn either open or fully closed. It also comes in solid lavender and cream, each one made from a soft acrylic knit in women's sizes XS-4X.
$35 at Target

