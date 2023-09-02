These Are The Best Fall New Arrivals At Target, According To TikTok

Target A decorative pumpkin candle, a double-zip cardigan and a new Stanley Quencher cup.

Target has always been a reliable source for legitimately chic yet affordable home goods, decor and clothing, particularly when it comes to the fall season. And apparently TikTok couldn’t agree more.

It may only be a hair past the start of September, yet already my #fyp page is filled with pumpkin spice-laced candles, cozy loungewear, beautiful home neutrals and other new arrivals from Target.

Advertisement

For those eager to get their autumnal Target fix now, before TikTok sells everything out (we’re looking at you, $5 ghost pillow), keep reading to shop the perfect ribbed fall shirt, a stunning pampas grass wreath and the new fall colors of the famed Stanley Quencher cup.