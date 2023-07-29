28 TikTok Products Every Busy College Student Needs

Popular items from this list
A BedShelfie made with a clamp designed to firmly attach to your bed
"At first, I was going to try to find something inexpensive but after looking at everything and reading all of the reviews I ordered this product for my son's dorm room. It arrived well packaged and even better than I had hoped. The quality of the product is exceptional, very well built and super easy to install. My son was confident about putting his expensive notebook on it even though the shelf is on the highest part of his loft. The shelf is very solid and looks great." — Allison M.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
The wireless charging case provides up to 14 hours of charge, with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge. Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of your choice
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A set of The Pink Stuff's Miracle Spray and Paste
Promising review:
"So I saw this on TikTok and had a few friends recommend it. I was super skeptical since some products aren’t that great. Let me tell you! This product blew my mind!!! I have four kids, two teenagers and two little kids. My house has markers, drawings, scuffs, foot and hand prints all over it and this stuff was amazing!!! Took all of it off. I could not believe it! Super amazed and tell everyone I can to get it especially if they have kids and/or pets!" — Carolina Diaz
A reviewer-beloved Javy cold brew concentrate
Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok, specifically for making iced coffees this summer. I am not going to lie, I was dubious as I love my coffee SUPER STRONG and most other coffee concentrates simply fall short. Many have a terrible, bitter burned flavor and just don't deliver the high impact caffeine that I crave. I am in shock at the quality that this coffee concentrate has! I mixed just one teaspoon (it was getting late and I wanted to get some sleep that evening) with two pumps of my white chocolate syrup, ice and milk. OMG!! It was amazing. I will be keeping it on hand for iced coffee permanently!" — natalie kehew
A cold brew coffee maker that's so gloriously easy
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" — Carmen E.
A rotating digital alarm clock
Promising review:
"I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." — Tanitha Gaither
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it and add volume
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries.It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures; reviewers with 2A–4C hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
A heatless curling rod headband that you can wrap your hair into before you go to bed
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
"Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
A copy of Burn After Writing perfect for stressed-out college students who need a quick reset
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A teensy mini waffle maker that's the perfect size for a small dorm or apartment
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
A pair of high-waisted leggings that are — be still our cheap hearts — very much like the Lululemon Align leggings
Promising review
: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more 😇." — Naniloa Paikuli
A longline sports bra perfect for workouts and errand-running
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." — D. Carter
A handheld heated bag sealer so useful it'll make all your old chip clips cry
It also comes with a small bag cutter at the bottom for easy access when it comes time reopen! Promising review:
"Convenient. One of those 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL. I love It!" — Dayreona Irvin
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
A sleek 3-in-1 wireless charger to take care of your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
Promising review:
"I saw this product on one of those TikTok videos called 'things I got on Amazon.' Well, this one caught my eye as I am the owner of the three items mentioned it charges. Two weeks in and I’m so glad TikTok made me do it. Well worth it. The first few nights I felt like the watch was hard to connect. By simple readjusting the charger part I realized it wasn’t fully clicked in place. Once I fixed that, it works perfectly. Love it!!!" — Joel and Rochelle Wingo
A set of storage scrunchies perfect for anyone who needs an extra pocket
"I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" — Michaela
A set of durable matte hair clips perfect for busy mornings
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
The Clean Ball, which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your tote or backpack to pick up dust, crumbs and dirt
Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails for anyone who's short on time or money but not on glamour
These standard and colorful sets are easy to reshape and apply, plus are reusable, so it's really an investment not just in one flawless manicure, but several.
Promising review:
"I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. The Mariposa nails
are the first ones that I have tried and they are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments. The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price." — Leslie and Paige
A ridiculously cute and delightfully functional glittery portable iPhone and AirPod battery
This charger is compatible with iPhone models 13, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max, 11 Pro, XS Max, XR, X, plus AirPods and AirPods Pro. Promising review:
"TikTok made me purchase. It is a 10 out of 10! Great for traveling or running errands throughout the day. The charge stays within the portable battery and gets the job done for your phone. It comes with a USB to charge while not being used and a cute little pouch to store." — Alexandra