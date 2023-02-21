Food & DrinkNutritiontrader joe'sgrocery shopping

The Best Trader Joe's Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

The popular grocer has high standards for GMOs, synthetic ingredients and sustainability. Here are some top picks.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Trader Joe's

Even if you don’t like grocery shopping, you probably love Trader Joe’s. Once you’ve survived the parking lot, remembered your reusable bags and dug out your grocery list, you know you’re going to find at least a few items that make you smile.

That’s certainly true for professional nutritionists, who not only like food but tend to seek out the “good stuff” — for taste, nutrition and value — on shopping excursions. Many of them told us they’re devoted TJ’s fans.

“They make food fun, as it should be,” said registered dietitian Chelsey Amer. “The names of their products alone are fun, let alone the incredible flavor combinations they think of. There are so many great options and always something new to try. Plus, prices are affordable, and there are tons of nutritious options to help you feel energized.”

RD Marissa Meshulam said she works with some people “who feel overwhelmed by cooking for themselves.”

“What I love about Trader Joe’s is that they provide a place that feels so user-friendly for so many of us,” Meshulam said. “They’re filled with shortcut items that make cooking at home much quicker and easier.”

As you’re swanning happily down the aisles, you still need to pay attention to what you’re buying.

“People may think everything they sell is healthy, but you do have to look at the labels and ingredients,” said RD Sharon Palmer. “Although they’ve created standards about GMOs, synthetic colors and flavors, and sustainability, the store is not free of highly processed foods.”

Meshulam offered this eco-conscious reminder: “So many of their products come wrapped in plastic unnecessarily, which isn’t good for our health or the planet. Just be conscious of what you’re choosing and try to buy more of the stuff that is not plastic-wrapped.”

RD Chelsea Amer’s top picks

Chocolate Covered Banana Slices: “You’ll go bananas for this poppable dessert that also contains more antioxidants and fiber than other desserts. While you could make these yourself, the ease of having them premade is worth it.”

Israeli Feta Cheese: “I lived in Israel for a few years, and I can attest that this cheese tastes just like it does in there — creamy, salty, but is still able to hold up well in a Greek salad or that viral baked feta dish from TikTok. A little goes a long way, and adding this cheese to meals is a great way to boost satisfaction.”

Red Argentinian Shrimp: “Shrimp are incredibly versatile and great in tacos, salads and burgers. These are the best frozen shrimp you’ll find. I always have an extra bag in my freezer.”

RD Marissa Meshulam’s top picks

Wild Caught Tuna Packets: “I love these for a quick, no-cook lunch option that has 22 grams of protein. The tuna in these packets is skipjack, meaning it is lower in mercury than other varieties of tuna. I mix it with some avocado and Dijon mustard.”

Trader Joe's steamed lentils
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's steamed lentils

Steamed Lentils: “Lentils are a super nutritious plant-based protein and fiber source. I love that they’re already cooked, so you can add them to your meal as is. I use them cold to top salads or heated as a part of a warm bowl with roasted veggies.”

Organic Herb Salad Mix: “I’m team ‘No Boring Salads,’ and this mix of organic greens and herbs is a big help. It provides great texture and flavor without having to buy a bunch of different things.”

RD Vanessa Rissetto’s top picks

Ancient Grain Lentil Soup: “It’s delicious, high fiber and decent on the sodium content.”

Frozen Rice: “Just put in the microwave for three minutes, right in the bag, and you have a starch with your dinner that you didn’t have to create from scratch, but which actually tastes good.”

Candied Pecans: “They’re low carb, high protein and awesome for salad toppings or a snack.”

RD Toby Smithson’s top picks

Almond Butter: “I put this in my shopping cart at every visit. I’ve found it to be less expensive compared to other grocers, and I love that there are only one to two ingredients: almonds and sea salt, or just almonds in the no-salt-added variety. It also contains less saturated fat than many other competitor brands.”

Trader Joe's jicama wraps
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's jicama wraps

Jicama Wraps: “This is a great way to increase your vegetable intake and have a low carb wrap with some added cool crunchiness. Two wraps are only 15 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrate and 3 grams of fiber.”

Charlee Bear dog treats: “These are a favorite with our pups. They have just 3 calories per treat, only four ingredients, and do not cause any intestinal issues.”

RDN Jerlyn Jones’ top picks

Plantain Chips: “They’re a little sweet, salty and crunchy, plus they’re low in sodium and a good source of potassium, which is a nutrient most Americans don’t get enough of daily.”

Raw California Walnut Halves And Pieces: “They’re a powerhouse of important nutrients for good health. Walnuts are a rich source of magnesium, protein and fiber, and are high in omega-3 ALA, which may help lower heart disease risk. Add a handful to smoothies, salads, oatmeal and pancakes.”

RDN Bianca Tamburello’s top picks

Chomps: “High-protein snacks are hard to find, so I always pick up a handful of these for the week. The Original Beef Stick offers up a whopping 9 grams of protein for major filling power, with just 90 calories per serving. I liked to add diced Chomps to lunch salads for a protein and flavor boost.”

Trader Joe's vegan Buffalo style dip
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's vegan Buffalo style dip

Vegan Buffalo Style Dip: “This spicy dip makes snacking on veggies so much more fun. I love that it’s made with cauliflower, red peppers and carrots, rather than the usual cream cheese or sour cream. This makes it lower in calories and saturated fat than most Buffalo dips, but it still has all the deliciousness. Use it as a spread for spicy sandwiches and wraps, too.”

Vegan Spinach and Cashew Ravioli: “I always have a package of these in my freezer, ready for simple and delicious meals. Sautee the cooked ravioli with canned artichokes, cherry tomatoes and pesto for a tasty dinner in just minutes.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal

Best Instant Oatmeal

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

7 Extremely Cool Things You Probably Didn’t Know Your iPhone Can Do

Wellness

This Workout Is A Huge Trend Right Now (And You May Already Be Doing It)

Wellness

Beware: There’s Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

Style & Beauty

The Skin Care Application Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Work/Life

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

Shopping

Target’s Presidents Day Deals Are Worth A Click (Or Several)

Shopping

12 Pairs Of Underwear For Every Kind Of Leak

Shopping

How To Set Up Your Home Office If You Have Seasonal Depression, According To Interior Designers And Therapists

Shopping

If You Aspire To Higher Levels Of Cleanliness, Try A Few Of These 39 Products

Shopping

31 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

Shopping

You're Basically Meant To Be With At Least One Of These 34 Very Good TikTok Products

Shopping

This Viral $8 Nail-Strengthening Cream Has Tons Of Fanatic Reviews

Shopping

9 Under-$30 Walmart Buys That Might Just Make You Crack A Smile

Shopping

Today Only, You Can Get Some Of Your Favorite Mascara For Up To 50% Off

Shopping

43 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

Shopping

This Teeny-Weeny Target Purse Is A Designer Dead Ringer (And Only $25)

Shopping

48 Affordable Hidden Gems On Amazon Basically Everyone Will Want To Have

Shopping

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Cookware, Kitchen And Dining Goods

Wellness

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Shoes For Airport Walking And Travel

Shopping

These Are Makeup Artists' Secrets To Looking Younger

Shopping

This Look Was Everywhere At New York Fashion Week. Here's How To Get It For Less.

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Mattress And Bedding Sales To Shop Now

Style & Beauty

8 Rude Behaviors Hair Stylists Always See You Doing At The Salon

Parenting

Looking Back At Your Childhood Could Change The Way You Parent — For The Better

Shopping

Now You Can Have A Washing Machine Anywhere With These Portable Options From Amazon

Relationships

Here's Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Squirting

Travel

The Best Time Of Day To Fly Right Now

Shopping

A Frequently Updated Guide To The Very Best Presidents Day Sales We Could Find

Home & Living

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s

Shopping

32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2023 The Comfiest Year Ever

Shopping

The Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers To Wear Around The House And On Errands

Relationships

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Shopping

The Best Floral Home Decor At Target, Because Spring Can't Come Fast Enough

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna's Pregnancy That Show We're All Getting Better At This

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers