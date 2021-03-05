The Best Leggings For Real-Life Bodies, According To Real-Life People

Getty Images Here are some of our favorite leggings, now that we wear stretchy pants all the time.

Bad leggings aren’t really the most pressing issue at hand right now.

But still, they stink. Leggings that don’t stay up, aren’t stretchy enough, cut in the wrong places ― there are so many things that can go wrong. Now that stretchy pants are more common in our workplaces (our homes), we are constantly on the lookout for the best options.

Reviews are great, but there’s nothing like a real-life referral to boost your buying confidence and clue you in to some spots you might not associate with superior stretch pants.

Like, say, Costco.

Yes ― of the group of colleagues and friends we asked to share their favorite places to buy leggings, five people mentioned the wholesale retailer better known for its Before Times sample stations and giant jars of peanut butter.

Below, the pair most recommended, along with seven others for you to lounge around in.