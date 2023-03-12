ShoppingwalmartToyslego

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Whether you’re young or simply young at heart, this list of Walmart-exclusive Lego sets is for you.

Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Icons-Galaxy-Explorer-Building-Set-for-Adults-who-love-Space-10497%2F140718640&subId1=64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="model spaceship" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Icons-Galaxy-Explorer-Building-Set-for-Adults-who-love-Space-10497%2F140718640&subId1=64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">model spaceship</a> and Lego Creator <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Creator-Animals-Bundle-Walmart-Exclusive-includes-3-different-3in1-builds-66706%2F144184917&subId1=64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Animals bundle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Creator-Animals-Bundle-Walmart-Exclusive-includes-3-different-3in1-builds-66706%2F144184917&subId1=64010d6fe4b05f1e793e538e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Animals bundle</a>
While there’s a good chance that the Koosh balls and pogo sticks from your childhood are gathering dust in your parent’s basement, there are plenty of adults who are still building Legos sets. Similar to putting together puzzles, Legos are a fun way to chill out — research actually shows it can help decrease stress.

Whether you’re already a Lego lover and want to stock up on some new sets, or are looking for a new way to blow off steam, Walmart has you covered. The retailer has exclusive sets at a wide range of price points, ages and difficulty levels. Rounded up here are 13 to consider.

1
A comprehensive set based on “The Office”
Jim, Pam, Dwight, Michael Scott and the rest of “The Office” crew are all included in this 1,164 piece set. You’ll have fun geeking out over the details, like the stapler in Jell-O. “A lot of the characters' most memorable moments are captured,” wrote reviewer Joshua. “While it doesn't have a large build volume like other Lego sets, the amount of figures you get make up for it.”
$120 at Walmart
2
A versatile, kid-friendly bundle
This set includes three different builds, which can each be three different animals. Created for anyone ages seven and older, it includes a dinosaur (which can turn three different types of dinosaurs), a crocodile (which can also be a frog or a snake) and a lion (which can also be an ostrich or warthog).
$58.95 at Walmart
3
A collectible 7,000-piece set from “Star Wars”
Legos has a lot of “Star Wars” collectible sets, but you won’t find this particular one anywhere but Walmart. With more than 7,000 pieces, it's definitely for an expert builder. The end result is a scene from “Star Wars: A New Hope” and the details include a moveable wall and a compactor control panel.
$72 at Walmart
4
A throwback kit that’s out of this world
A true collectors item, this set is the anniversary edition of Lego’s 1979 Galaxy Explorer set. Bigger than the original one, it has over 1,200 pieces and comes with four astronauts and their astronaut robot helper.
$100 at Walmart
5
A Batmobile that’s perfect for kids
Generations of kids have grown up loving “Batman,” including his sweet ride, of course. Created for people eight and older, those with this set can build the Batmobile and then display it in their room.
$29.97 at Walmart
6
An under-$40 set suited for Marvel fans
Know someone who’s more of an “Avengers” fan than a “Batman” one? There’s a set for that too, specifically this one of the Thanos spaceship, which is outfitted with six stud shooters and an opening cargo hold.
$39.97 at Walmart
7
A buildable ambulance for aspiring heroes
EMTs are not only heroes, they get to drive around in a pretty awesome ride too. Have fun building this 199-piece set, which has doctor’s equipment and a removable stretcher.
$284.99 at Walmart
8
A rustic set-up for school-age kids
This set is the Lego version of Lincoln Logs: Follow the steps and you can build an idyllic cabin complete with a bird house. You can also make a rowboat, bald eagle and wolf.
$99.99 at Walmart
9
A fantasy world complete with its own box
Between the horse park, cafe and music shop, this colorful build serves as the backdrop for lots of imaginative play. It’s not too difficult either; anyone five or older can get in on the fun of putting it together.
$69.99 at Walmart
10
An animal-themed kit for pet lovers
This is another Lego set created with imaginative play in mind. It comes with four “friends,” all of each have their own adorable pet. The pieces are used to build a vet clinic and helicopter.
$65.99 at Walmart
11
A pared-down “Harry Potter” set-up
Similar to “Star Wars,” Lego has several different “Harry Potter” sets, but you won’t find this one anywhere else. It’s more of a simple build; just 121 pieces and created for people seven and older. The end result is the Forbidden Forest and four “Harry Potter” figurines.
$44.99 at Walmart
12
“The Lego Movie” building kit
“Everything is awesome” with this Lego set! Live a day in the life of Emmett with the three builds included in this set, including a bulldozer and digger outfitted with a wrecking ball.
$49.99 at Walmart
13
A surprisingly thorough recycling-themed set
The fun doesn’t end after this 297-piece set is built. Once it’s put together, you can fill the bins with Legos, load them onto the recycling truck and then unload them one by one. It also comes with three figurines.
$124.99 at Walmart
