Chic Coffee Pots That You Will Actually Want To Display On Your Countertop

Shop these good-looking coffee makers from brands like Smeg and Technivorm if you like more than just function.
Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-14-Cup-Programmable-Drip-Coffee-Maker-with-Touch-Activated-Display-Cornflower-Blue-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F530699404&subId1=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="touch-display brewer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-14-Cup-Programmable-Drip-Coffee-Maker-with-Touch-Activated-Display-Cornflower-Blue-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F530699404&subId1=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">touch-display brewer</a>, a classic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Moccamaster-53925-Select-10-Cup-Pistachio/dp/B093DXCVZW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Technivorm Moccamaster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Moccamaster-53925-Select-10-Cup-Pistachio/dp/B093DXCVZW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Technivorm Moccamaster</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fsmeg-cream-drip-coffee-maker%2Fs399778" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Smeg" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=650cfce7e4b0fb95353a9bf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fsmeg-cream-drip-coffee-maker%2Fs399778" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Smeg</a> retro coffee maker.
A good-looking appliance that will complement my meticulously curated home is one of my top requirements when it comes to making any decor-related purchase. This obsession even extends to my coffee maker, arguably one of the most vital components in anyone’s kitchen.

If you’re an aesthetically-minded shopper like myself, you’ll be pleased to know that form does indeed meet function in the upcoming array of supremely chic coffee makers. Whether your fancy is a candy-colored drip brewer that hails from the ’50s, a sleek pour-over or a brightly hued French press, you’ll actually want to make room for each of these coffee pots on your countertop.

1
Amazon
A classic brewer approved by coffee experts
Recently recommended to HuffPost by two different coffee experts, the Technivorm Moccamaster is a timeless and incredibly good-looking machine that one pro referred to as "a showstopper." Available in an impressive 23 colors ranging from vibrant oranges to vintage pastels and conventional neutrals, this coffee maker is a Dutch classic pioneered in the '60s and features a manually adjustable brew basket that allows you to customize your coffee, along with a system that's been engineered to extract the maximum amount of flavor from your grounds.
$359 at Amazon$349+ at Williams Sonoma
2
Walmart
A touch-display coffee maker
A HuffPost favorite, this sleek coffee maker from Beautiful at Walmart features a touch-display, customizable brew strengths and a special cleaning cycle that ensures optimal performance and better tasting coffee. It comes in six color options including lavender and sage green, and is programmable up to 24 hours in advance so your coffee is ready when you are.
$59 at Walmart
3
Food52
A double-walled stainless steel French press
Available in five display-worthy colors like sage and indigo, this beautiful 34-ounce French press is constructed entirely of stainless steel and features a double-walled design to keep contents warmer for longer compared to glass-made presses.
$99.95 at Food52
4
Williams Sonoma
A sleek and smart brewing system
This specialty drip coffee maker has been certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, a non-profit organization of coffee professionals, for its notable brewing performance. Sleek and intelligently designed, this maker can be controlled using an app on your smartphone or using voice assistance, and can schedule brews in advance for busy mornings. Available in three colors, it comes with four brewing strengths and can make up to 10 cups of coffee at a time.
$299.95 at Williams Sonoma$225.90 at Amazon
5
Pottery Barn
A minimally designed pour-over brewer
Fans of hand-poured coffee-making and clean, minimal designs will appreciate the Kinto standing pour-over brewer with its brass-finished stand and walnut-crafted base. This space-conscious brewer features a four-cup pitcher, however, the adjustable arm can accommodate larger capacity jugs if you're planning on brewing a bigger batch.
$189 at Pottery Barn$144+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
An affordable standard brewer
This petite drip coffee maker with a five-cup-capacity comes in nine colors, offers a one-touch friendly operation and has a reusable cone filter so you never have to worry about running out of paper filters again.
$25.44 at Amazon$29.50 at Wayfair
7
Hay
A George Sowden-designed coffee pot
Dripping with '60s Danish design befitting any midcentury modern home, this Sowden coffee pot comes in two sizes and has a pastel-hued porcelain exterior. Inside, the pot boasts an innovative brewing device that the brand calls SoftBrew, a micro-thin and reusable stainless steel filter that enhances the flavor of your brew and keeps grounds out of your finished product.
$51+ at Hay (originally $85+
8
Ratio
A modern automatic pour-over brewer
The Ratio Eight, a coffee maker designed and assembled in Portland, Oregon, aims to provide the kind of precision brewing you would expect from an optimally engineered automatic coffeemaker, while also mimicking the hand-pour technique of the most skilled barista. Aside from its exceptional coffee-making capacity, the Ratio's thoroughly modern and thoughtful design can fit flat against a nook or between other appliances, features a 40-ounce hand-blown borosilicate carafe and comes available in four finishes and three wood grain options to suit your specific taste.
$645 at Ratio
9
Crate & Barrel
A retro-inspired luxury brewer
Smeg's 1950s-inspired coffee maker featuring a compact dome shape, fun chrome elements and a perfectly modern operation. It comes in seven colors and can keep coffee warm for up to an hour after it’s finished brewing. And when it comes to settings, there's a programmable start option and an adjustable water hardness feature to help ensure delicious-tasting java every time.
$229.95 at Crate + Barrel$229.95+ at Williams Sonoma$229.95 at Amazon
10
Revolve
A hand-blown glass French press
This stunning two-toned French press by Fazeek, an uber-stylish luxury glassware brand, is made entirely of hand-blown borosilicate glass and features a stainless steel plunger — both of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$165 at Revolve
11
Amazon
A retro brewer with reusable filter
Reasonably priced and retro-inspired, this Amaste coffee maker comes in four stylish colors and offers three different brew strength options for the perfect customized cup. At just a little over 10 inches tall, its compact size is great for smaller spaces and it features a reusable coffee filter so wasteful single-use filters can become a thing of the past.
$69.99 at Amazon
12
Burke Decor
A borosilicate glass pour-over pitcher
A beautiful flower vase, an artfully designed water carafe or a gorgeous pour-over brewer? This pitcher-style coffee maker by Yield can technically be all three. Constructed of thermally shock-resistant borosilicate glass, and accompanied by a heat-trapping lid, the Yield coffee carafe comes in five colors like cobalt, amber and smoky gray.
$85 at Burke Decor$85 at Food52$85 at Yield
13
Crate & Barrel
A programmable brew coffee maker
Housed in a painted stainless steel and outfitted with all the basics required to make a solid cup of drip coffee, the Haden Dorchester coffee maker has a 10-cup-capacity, a delay brew function and an auto-shut-off feature for safety. Available in three colors, this maker can also keep a finished brew warm for up to two hours.
$129.95 at Crate + Barrel$129.95 at Wayfair$121.99+ at Amazon

