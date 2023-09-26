Ratio

A modern automatic pour-over brewer

The Ratio Eight, a coffee maker designed and assembled in Portland, Oregon, aims to provide the kind of precision brewing you would expect from an optimally engineered automatic coffeemaker, while also mimicking the hand-pour technique of the most skilled barista. Aside from its exceptional coffee-making capacity, the Ratio's thoroughly modern and thoughtful design can fit flat against a nook or between other appliances, features a 40-ounce hand-blown borosilicate carafe and comes available in four finishes and three wood grain options to suit your specific taste.