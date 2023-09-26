A good-looking appliance that will complement my meticulously curated home is one of my top requirements when it comes to making any decor-related purchase. This obsession even extends to my coffee maker, arguably one of the most vital components in anyone’s kitchen.
If you’re an aesthetically-minded shopper like myself, you’ll be pleased to know that form does indeed meet function in the upcoming array of supremely chic coffee makers. Whether your fancy is a candy-colored drip brewer that hails from the ’50s, a sleek pour-over or a brightly hued French press, you’ll actually want to make room for each of these coffee pots on your countertop.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.