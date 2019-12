The 16 Best Movies Of 2019

12 "The Irishman"

Netflix

The crime genre has defined Martin Scorsese’s career. In “The Irishman," the 77-year-old director contemplates what that means. Did he glorify gangsters, or did we? What happens when crooks grow old and lonely, no longer commanding the streets like they once did? How does the world see an accomplished storyteller who sometimes gets reduced to his most lawless portrayals? This is Scorsese looking back at nearly a century of American culture with the help of his right-hand associates (Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel). In doing so, Scorsese also gazes ahead, focusing on men who must seek absolution for their misdeeds. One day soon, they may be phased out by a less patriarchal world. Scorsese explores those contours from the vantage of hindsight, redrafting his own legacy in the process.